5 things you need to know before playing The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol is a forthcoming science fiction horror game focusing heavily on frightful monsters and distinctive gameplay mechanics. The Callisto Protocol, helmed by Glen Schofield, the Dead Space series's co-creator, is why fans are so excited.

It is evident from the trailers that the game's difficulty level and sound effects will be sufficient to make players' feet shake. Due to its terrifying trailer, The Callisto Protocol has become one of the most anticipated horror games and has generated a lot of attention from horror fans.

Players are becoming increasingly curious about the plot, the protagonist, and other elements as the release date approaches. The Callisto Protocol will be released on December 2, 2022, and it will be compatible with Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

Things to remember when engaging with The Callisto Protocol

5) Strong visuals

In an interview with TechRadar, Callisto Protocol's Chief Technical Officer Mark James spoke about the value of detail-oriented development and the game's emphasis on authenticity. Some people thought the characters themselves were pre-rendered because of how elaborately they were designed.

Ray tracing is the industry standard in video games, along with AI upscaling. Ray tracing even on the character's eyes may seem like a bit of detail, but James claims that the development team has placed a high value on it.

The new gameplay video showcasing some of the darker elements that fans may anticipate has contributed to continuing the excitement for the game. It's beginning to look promising, specifically for anyone interested in the genre.

4) Dead Space influence

Glen Schofield, the co-creator of the EA-owned Dead Space franchise, is in charge of the game's direction. The Callisto Protocol, now widely known, was the product of Schofield's establishment of his own company, Striking Distance Studios.

This game is heavily influenced by Schofield's work on Dead Space, as evidenced by the game's trailers. To begin with, both games are third-person survival horror games with an outer space setting. Additionally, they tend to occur during an alien invasion or infestation.

These are just a few examples of The Callisto Protocol's Dead Space-inspired features. The Callisto Protocol offers players all the details they require merely by taking a short glimpse over Jacob Lee's shoulder, much to how Dead Space limited its HUD components to a minimum. A clear green health bar runs down the lower back of Jacob's neck, and there's a little energy bar directly above it.

The game, however, uses an accessible ammo counter present on the rear of each weapon. Therefore, the weapon HUD looks mostly unaltered from Dead Space. The game cleverly makes additional screen space so players can see the surroundings and possible threats by positioning the ammo counter here and enabling Jacob Lee to shoot at a specific location.

3) Terrifying and unique enemies

Amid combat, enemies can mutate, which will cause them to start sprouting tentacles. Players should prioritize tentacles because if they are ignored, the opponent will mutate into a more robust and larger variant of itself. The game's mutated adversaries are more intimidating and frightening than their non-mutated counterparts, heightening the tension and mayhem of tense clashes.

Although the Dead Space franchise's numerous opponents certainly make for exciting gameplay, it is indisputable that The Castillo Protocol's inclusion of mutations gives the battle an entirely new sense of apprehension.

Glen A. Schofield @GlenSchofield We’ve got some awesome creatures in @CallistoTheGame The character team is unbelievable. This is “The Blind” a biophage that has evolved and adapted in the dark. We’ve got some awesome creatures in @CallistoTheGame The character team is unbelievable. This is “The Blind” a biophage that has evolved and adapted in the dark. https://t.co/X1Gdf5noKV

Players will be plunged into a scary sci-fi horror world when it releases, where they will have to deal with various terrifying monstrosities. In a tweet, Schofield revealed a brand-new adversary from the game dubbed The Blind.

Although this hideous, human-like creature lacks eyes, it does have tentacles protruding from its body. Players might anticipate seeing this creature when investigating The Callisto Protocol's relatively darkened location since, according to Schofield, this specific opponent has acclimated to the dark.

2) Story and gameplay

The Callisto Protocol takes place in 2320 on Jupiter's moon Callisto. The participants will take on the role of Jacob Lee, who is imprisoned in the Black Iron Prison in Callisto high-security setting.

An ordinary employee finds a monster-infested abandoned place in a different world. It's also the standard scenario for many sci-fi horror movies, including Alien, which has always been a significant source of ideas for the Dead Space series.

As seen in the trailers, The Callisto Protocol will have recognizable gameplay. The over-the-shoulder third-person gameplay resembles Isaac Clarke in the Dead Space trilogy. Callisto Protocol's aesthetics are heavily influenced by its sources, but it also strives to forge its unique path in the survival-horror genre.

1) PUBG connection

The game was initially intended to take place in the PUBG: Battlegrounds universe since Krafton is the game's publisher. This is no longer the case; the only connection left is a few Easter eggs hidden around the game's settings. This game takes place thousands of years in the future and is far from Earth, whereas PUBG is relatively close to the contemporary period, at least in terms of equipment and location.

