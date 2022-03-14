5 horror games Dead Space fans should play in 2022

Dead Space is one of the most terrifying and frightening sci-fi horror games ever made, and it is regarded as a classic in the genre. The game is based on John Carpenter's The Thing and has gore, body horror, scary surroundings, plot twists, and sci-fi aspects for horror enthusiasts.

However, because they are more immersive, today's horror games are often scarier than their film equivalents. Players must experience the dread alongside the character they are playing, rather than just seeing it happen to others onscreen. Both the gamer and the character are subjected to the same jump scares, atmosphere, and gore.

5 games that will appeal to fans of Dead Space's excellent survival horror

5) Prey

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Prey is regarded by many players as a spiritual successor to System Shock 2, which states much about the game's brilliance. The desolate hallways of the Talos I starship will bring back memories for Dead Space enthusiasts of their time as Isaac Clarke roaming the halls of USG Ishimura.

Prey is a first-person shooter set in an open universe with role-playing and stealth features. The player assumes the position of Morgan Yu, a human on a space station inhabited by a variety of hostile extraterrestrial species known as the Typhon.

The player can choose key characteristics of Morgan (such as her gender), as well as make decisions that affect the game's plot. To fend off and kill Typhon, players must acquire and employ weaponry and resources aboard the station.

4) SOMA

Publishers: Frictional Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, macOS, Linux, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Classic Mac OS

While SOMA's gameplay isn't as action-packed as Dead Space, its setting and mood will appeal to Dead Space enthusiasts. SOMA is another game from Frictional Games, a studio that has always been at the forefront of creating immersive horror experiences. The game's plot is by far its finest and most shocking feature.

SOMA is a first-person survival horror video game. The player will come across a variety of monsters, each of which represents one of the game's themes.

Instead of the typical scares featured in most video games in the category, SOMA focuses on psychological horror. The player will discover a significant number of clues throughout the game, such as notes and audio cassettes, which help to establish the mood and advance the story.

3) Metro Exodus

Publishers: Koch Media, Deep Silver

Platforms: Microsoft WIndows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, Luna, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Linux, macOS

The Metro series was one of the most undervalued horror first-person shooter games ever created. The original two games in the series are known for their challenging gameplay, terrifying encounters, and eerie atmosphere.

Metro Exodus, the third game in the series, has garnered the franchise some much-needed public exposure. Fans can now finally experience this trilogy and see why it is considered one of the finest horror-action games ever created.

Metro Exodus is a first-person shooter that includes themes of survival horror and stealth. The player must deal with new risks and engage in the fight against mutant monsters as well as hostile people in this post-apocalyptic wasteland of the former Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

There are both linear stages and sandbox locations in the game. It also has a dynamic weather system, a day-night cycle, and settings that vary as the storyline proceeds with the seasons.

2) Alien Isolation

Publishers: Sega, Feral Interactive, SEGA of America

Platforms: Windows, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Linux, OS X, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS

Alien: Isolation may not have any shooting action, but fans of Dead Space's creepy terror will feel right at home. The Xenomorph that pursues Amanda Ripley has a sophisticated AI that adapts to the player's actions, which is possibly the most terrifying aspect of the whole experience.

Alien: Isolation is a solo action-adventure game with a focus on stealth and survival horror. From a first-person perspective, the player controls Amanda Ripley as she explores a space station and completes goals while evading, outsmarting, and destroying opponents. The goals might range from turning on computers to collecting specified goods or reaching a specific location.

1) The Last of Us

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3

Although most gamers consider The Last of Us to be a pure horror game, it does contain aspects of survival horror.

One of the main reasons why most players enjoy this series is because of its tight gameplay. The over-the-shoulder shooting action, along with limited ammo and resources, will make each encounter an outstanding experience for Dead Space enthusiasts.

The Last of Us is an action-adventure game that is played in third-person. To progress the plot, the player must travel through post-apocalyptic locations like cities, buildings, woods, and sewers. To defend against hostile people and cannibalistic creatures infected by a mutant form of the Cordyceps fungus, the player can employ guns, homemade weapons, and stealth.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish