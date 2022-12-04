The Game Awards 2022 will be shorter than usual, confirms host Geoff Keighley

The Game Awards 2022 is almost upon us, and fans couldn't be more excited. Unfortunately, there is one area where it could be scaled back, disappointing fans. According to The Game Awards show host Geoff Keighley, this year's event will be shorter than usual.

This comes from the Behind The Scenes audio spotlight on Twitter, where he opened up about what fans could expect as he addressed the length of the show.

The Game Awards 2022 will apparently shorten its showtime to avoid filler

Keighley can be heard saying:

"I won’t say anything officially until we’re through our rehearsals, but we think it’s going to be a significantly shorter show this year."

He cites the following reason for this decision:

"We're doing that just because we think there's been a little bit of fatigue about, you know, how long the show has been. And of course, there are lots of games that want to be a part of it and lots of things. But we're kind of cutting back on some of those elements, so as to hopefully have a little bit more of a streamlined show."

Previously, the show has been a few hours long, with awards highlights being sprinkled with game announcements, speeches from industry veterans, live music and skits, and more. It is true that gamers tune in to these shows for the games and little else, so this decision makes sense.

So, it could be that the team is cutting back on rehearsals and the like, and letting the stars of the show do the talking: the games themselves. Yes, fans can still expect major game reveals, including World Premiers; more will be announced as we approach the date.

What can fans expect from the upcoming showcase?

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley



Your six nominees for GAME OF THE YEAR at



A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West



Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3



🗳️ Vote Now: Here they are.Your six nominees for GAME OF THE YEAR at #TheGameAwards A Plague Tale: RequiemElden RingGod of War RagnarokHorizon Forbidden WestStrayXenoblade Chronicles 3🗳️ Vote Now: bit.ly/tgavote Here they are.Your six nominees for GAME OF THE YEAR at #TheGameAwards:🔸 A Plague Tale: Requiem🔸 Elden Ring🔸 God of War Ragnarok🔸 Horizon Forbidden West🔸 Stray🔸 Xenoblade Chronicles 3🗳️ Vote Now: bit.ly/tgavote https://t.co/jg1wvsKnjc

The annual game awards showcase will clearly have a lot of hype behind it to decide the winner for various GOTY (Game of The Year) categories. Some of the biggest games released this year have been selected for nominations including Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

In addition to that, TGA in the past has also been a great opportunity for developers around the world to showcase some of the biggest and most exciting projects to be arriving in the future. Keighley touches on it as well for this year's event:

"But we've got some really great announcements. I think there are some really amazing studios around the world that are participating in the show this year. There's some games that I've been hoping for and wanting to show for a number of years that are finally ready this year to up to showcase to folks at the game awards"

Could it be entries from dormant franchises? Or entirely new games? Or something never seen before? Whatever the case, it sounds like the upcoming event will be worth watching. The Game Awards 2022 will go live on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes