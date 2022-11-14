The Game Awards 2022: All esports nominations 

The nominations for this year's The Game Awards 2022 were recently announced in a live stream and fans finally know which games have been selected for the various categories covered. The esports nominations for a number of categories have also been revealed, and this article covers the same.

2022 has been an excellent year for esports worldwide with fans being treated to some excellent gameplay, fever and fervor from a wide variety of personalities across multiple popular games, and international events. Be it League of Legends, Dota 2, or CSGO, the esports calendar year was not bereft of excitement.

Here's a look at the nominations for the esports categories at The Game Awards 2022.

The Game Awards 2022: Every esports category and nominations

The official nominations for The Game Awards 2022 were revealed on November 14 for the categories of Best Esports Game, Best Esports Athlete, Best Esports Team, Best Esports Coach, and Best Esports Event. They are as follows:

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

Finn "karrigan" Andersen

Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker

Best Esports Team

DarkZero Esports

Faze Clan

Gen.G

LA Thieves

Loud

Best Esports Coach

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi

Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi

Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren

Robert "RobbaN" Dahlström

Go "Score" Dong-bin

Best Esports Event

EVO 2022

2022 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

Valorant Champions 2022

Geoff Keighley recently announced the nominations in an official live stream which included a host of games, teams, events, and individuals. The Game Awards 2022 will be held on December 8 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Fans around the world can make their choices known by signing in and voting through the official website till December 7 at 6 pm PT.

As expected, God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring feature heavily across a wide array of categories, including Game of the Year. They are joined by A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, Stray, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Stray was also nominated in several categories ranging from Best Game Direction to Best Indie.

It will be exciting to see which of these games win the awards they are nominated for on the auspicious night in December. Gamers are eagerly waiting to see who survives the battle between Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok. However, a Stray cat may just cause an upset.

Poll : 0 votes