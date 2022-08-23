The Game Awards 2022 date revealed: Game of the Year, what to expect, and more

As the gaming industry prepares for the upcoming Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live, Geoff Keighley has revealed the date of The Game Awards 2022. Set in December of this year, the event will not only honor the biggest achievements in the gaming industry and crown the Game of the Year, but it will also reveal new trailers and gameplays for upcoming titles.

Ever since its inception back in 2014, The Game Awards have become an industry standard, achieving the designation of the most notable award for any video game. The event takes a look back at the year gone by and crowns the biggest achievements across different fields related to gaming.

Geoff Keighley @geoffkeighley This year @TheGameAwards introduces a new category:



BEST ADAPTATION to recognize outstanding work adapting video game IP to other entertainment forms.



Geoff Keighley has finally revealed the date for this year’s The Game Awards.

The Game Awards 2022 returns this December

The Game Awards 2022, like every year, will be hosted by Geoff Keighley on December 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The event will celebrate some of the biggest gaming achievements across the year, and will commemorate those who stood above all in certain fields.

This year, The Game Awards introduces a new category, Best Adaption. With video games rapidly moving on to other mediums, including movies (Sonic or Uncharted), TV shows (Last of Us or Halo), and animated series (Dota Dragon’s Blood or Castlevania), the new category will recognize outstanding video game adaptions to other entertainment forms.

Fandom @getFANDOM Which video game adaptations are you waiting on? 🕹 Which video game adaptations are you waiting on? 🕹 📺 https://t.co/oR2QUmKalm

In his tweet announcing the date of The Game Awards 2022, Geoff Keighley spoke about the new category and stated:

"We will celebrate shows, movies, books, podcasts, comics + more that authentically adapt the source material."

The Game Awards 2022 is also expected to showcase upcoming titles, similar to how Elden Ring took center stage at last year’s event. The Game Awards is also known for creating iconic moments such as Reggie Fils-Aimé, Phil Spencer, and Shawn Layden or Josef Fares saying “F**k the Oscars.”

All in all, The Game Awards 2022 looks to be an exciting event. However, there is one question that still remains: who shall win Game of the Year?

Elden Ring or God of War Ragnarök, who shall be crowned Game of the Year?

If any gamer is asked for their opinion on the winner of this year's Game of the Year, they will most likely respond with Elden Ring or God of War Ragnarök, and with good reason.

The year kicked off with Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s latest title that delivered on the hype and brought the Soulsborne genre to a much wider audience. Often dubbed to be the best game released so far, Elden Ring seems to be a worthy Game of the Year contender.

God of War Ragnarök is due to be released in less than three months. While its marketing campaign has been lackluster, the game is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated titles of the year. Not only is it set to follow up on 2018’s Game of the Year, God of War, but it will also be the saga's concluding chapter.

The Game Awards 2022 will be quite exciting for the fans, as 2022 was an excellent year for games.

