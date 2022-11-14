All nominations for The Game Awards 2022 GOTY category: TGA pits Elden Ring against God of War Ragnarok

Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok will be vying for the GOTY category in the upcoming The Game Awards 2022. The latest announcement came moments earlier and was delivered by host Geoff Keighley across a special livestream. The two games are part of six titles that will be in contention to become the best game of 2022.

The Game Awards 2022 will be the latest iteration of one of the biggest gaming shows. Aside from the annual awards, it's a platform for many games to make all forms of announcements and disclose what's next for fans. There are multiple sectors across which the awards are distributed. While all of them are equally prestigious, the GOTY nominations hold a special place for lovers of video games.

Following the reveal by Keighley, the community will be satisfied. Many had already expected Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok to be present in the category. While the two are firm favorites, four great contenders could give them a run for their money.

Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok are two favorites for The Game Awards 2022 in the GOTY category

When the date for the awards arrives, it will be challenging for fans and the jury to decide who will win the ultimate prize. After all, both Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok have been solid performers, despite the latter being a recent release.

Eden Ring has taken FromSoftware to a new height following its excellent release. Fans waited patiently for two years, and when the game finally arrived, Elden Ring was as good as promised. Whatever issues were there at the launch were soon removed, and gamers worldwide have enjoyed a classic.

God of War Ragnarok would have to be a near-perfect game if it had to compete with Elden Ring. Santa Monica Studios and PlayStation have delivered a masterpiece with the title. The game is yet to complete a week since its release but has already received outstanding accolades.

The latest episode of Kratos and Atreus could face stiff competition from another PlayStation exclusive. Horizon Forbidden West competed very well with Elder Ring earlier in the year. It has justifiably received a GOTY nomination for The Game Awards 2022.

Plague Tale Requiem from Focus Entertainment has been a great successor, and GOTY is one of the many categories it has been nominated in. Nintendo fans need not feel left out, as Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is also in contention for the award.

An honorable mention should go to Stray, whose GOTY nomination will significantly benefit its developers. The unique game has nominations in multiple categories at The Game Awards 2022 and is expected to win at least some of them.

