The Game Awards 2022 nomination reveal date and time for all regions, where to watch, and more

The Game Awards 2022 will reveal the nominations for all the categories in this year's event later tonight. The gaming award show has grown massively in stature over the years as developers from all across the globe vie for the annual honors.

Although the main event will only take place in December, the nominations are highly anticipated, and players will be looking forward to the picks for each category.

The organizers have already hinted at what's to come and when fans can expect the show to begin. Knowing the time and date will be crucial for fans as they won't want to miss out on important developments.

The Game Awards 2022 nominations will be the first step in determining which titles become winners in December

Previous editions of The Game Awards have always taken place in December, and this year's event will be no different. However, the nominations are usually revealed a month before the main event.

Here's a promo video I edited to celebrate some of the amazing moments at past shows.



We can't wait to honor the incredible work done across the industry! Monday the nominees for #TheGameAwards will be revealed at Noon ET/9a PT/5p GMT and fan voting will commence.

This year has seen the release of some major titles, and there is a lot of excitement around which games will make the cut. The list of games in each category will be revealed later tonight, on November 14, 2022. This information comes directly from Geoff Keighley, who will likely be hosting the event once again.

The time has also been officially announced, and interested readers can take note of when the event begins in different time zones. The Game Awards 2022 will take place at the following times in different parts of the world:

9 am PT

12 pm ET

5 pm UK Time

10:30 pm IST

Viewers will have a couple of options when it comes to the platform on which they watch The Game Awards 2022. The event will be streamed on the The Game Awards 2022's official handles on the following platforms: Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch. The entire event can be streamed for free, and viewers won't require a membership of any kind.

It should be noted that apart from the jury members, fans will also be allowed to cast their votes. They will be able to begin voting as soon as the nominations are revealed. Expectations are at an all-time high, and there will be some big names competing for the top honors. Social media has been rife with speculation about which titles will make the cut for the 'Game of the Year' category.

Which six games do you think are up for GOTY @



Find out if you're right on Monday!

The final results will only be revealed on December 8, when The Game Awards 2022 will be showcased worldwide. Last time around, there were some big names and surprise winners. Gamers will have a better idea regarding what to expect once the nominations for The Game Awards 2022 are revealed later tonight.

