Warzone 2’s official minimum and recommended PC system requirements revealed

The pre-load time for Call of Duty Warzone 2 is now live and with the battle royale officially releasing in a few hours, fans are curious about some of the features that will be included in the game.

While Warzone 2 promises a lot in terms of new features and improved graphics over the previous franchise entry, there have been questions as to what the minimum and recommended system requirements will be.

Activision has now officially revealed the hardware requirements required to run Warzone 2 on Minimum, Recommended, Competitive and Ultra 4K specifications.

Surprisingly, the minimum requirements are rather low, and it will be interesting to see just how well-optimized Warzone 2 is for the PC platform.

Warzone 2: All PC system requirements

Below is a list of all the system requirements required to run Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Minimum Specifications

Mentioned below are the requirements to run the shooter in the lowest possible settings.

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Video Memory: 2 GB

Recommended Specifications

The following specs are needed to run the shooter with all graphics settings on high.

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM: 12 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Video Memory: 4 GB

Competitive Specifications

The specifications mentioned below are for competitive players who use monitors with higher refresh rates.

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

RAM: 16 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 32 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

Video Memory: 8 GB

Ultra 4K Specifications

The specifications listed below are needed to achieve the highest possible graphics fidelity in Warzone 2.

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

RAM: 16 GB

Hi-Rez Assets Cache: Up to 64 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Video Memory: 10 GB

Driver recommendations for the battle royale

Apart from the hardware, you will also need to upgrade your drivers to get the most out of the upcoming battle royale.

Activision has mentioned that players will be required to have the latest version of Windows 11 or 10, and the following driver versions:

Nvidia

The recommended driver version for NVIDIA is 526.86.

AMD

The recommended driver version for AMD is 22.9.1.

Intel

Intel Integrated GPUs are not supported in the title yet

The shooter launches later today, November 16, 2022, at regional timings of 10 am PT, 1 pm ET, 6 pm GMT, 7 pm CET, and 5 am AEDT (November 17).

