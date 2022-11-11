Warzone 2.0 pre-load date and time for all regions

Want to jump into Warzone 2.0's vast Al Mazrah map and experience its innovations right upon launch? Activision has confirmed that the upcoming Warzone sequel will arrive with an option to pre-load the game. The video game giant also announced the date and time associated with Warzone 2.0's pre-load.

Warzone 2 will go live, alongside Modern Warfare 2's first season, in the middle of next week. The game will share its universe with the massively popular action FPS title that was released on October 28. Unlike Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0 will be a free-for-all Battle Royale experience.

Although an official confirmation is still pending, the upcoming Call of Duty game is expected to be available across major platforms and support cross-play. Find the pre-load date and time for Warzone 2.0 in the next section.

When will Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 be available for pre-load?

Modern Warfare 2's Season 1 content and Warzone 2.0 will go live on November 16, as per Activision's official announcement. That said, fans looking to pre-load the upcoming sequel on their devices can do so from November 14. Players will also be able to download the update for Modern Warfare 2's Season 1 on November 14.

According to the Call of Duty blog, the pre-load will be available from 10:00 am PT/ 1:00 pm ET/ 11:30 pm IST, with the Modern Warfare 2 update being made available at the same time. Players can open the Warzone 2.0 page for the download option on the Battle.net launcher, PlayStation Store, or Xbox Marketplace once the scheduled time arrives.

Although fans can download and install Warzone 2 on November 14, they will only be able to play the game after it goes live. As per Activision, the highly anticipated battle royale game will be available to play from 10:00 am PT/ 1:00 pm ET/ 11:30 pm IST on November 16.

Interested players should make sure to free up enough space [recommended: 200GB] in your system to accommodate the game's size. One can certainly expect the download size for Warzone 2 to cross the 100GB mark for all platforms.

What's new in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0?

Apart from next-gen improvements in visuals and gameplay, Warzone 2 is set to arrive with a bundle of new features. For starters, players will receive a brand new map, Al Mazrah, which is said to be the largest map in Warzone so far. Apart from real enemies, players can also choose to battle AI combatants, as Activision gears up to introduce dedicated PvE features like Strongholds and Black Sites scattered across Al Mazrah.

Warzone 2 will also feature aquatic combat for the first time in the franchise after Modern Warfare 2 (2022). Get ready to welcome an arsenal of new weapons and extensive attachment tuning, courtesy of the Gun Smith 2.0. The game will also feature new vehicles, a renovated Gulag experience, third-person perspective, interrogation, and many more new and improved characteristics. Those who played the original Warzone game will receive a few items to use in the sequel.

As Activision and its development partners shift their focus to the new experience, 2019's original Warzone will remain intact for those willing to stick to it. However, the servers for the old game will be taken down for around two weeks, starting November 16, to allow officials to focus on Warzone 2's introduction. Warzone will be relaunched as Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera on November 28 at around 10 am PT.

Poll : 0 votes