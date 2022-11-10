When will Warzone go down after Warzone 2.0's release? End of Rebirth Island, Fortune's Keep, and more

A recent post via the official blog of Call of Duty revealed the future of Call of Duty: Warzone following the release of its successor. The fan-favorite battle royale will be renamed after a short downtime soon. It was also revealed that popular maps like Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep would be dropped from the game.

Call of Duty recently unveiled its Season One content for Modern Warfare 2 and WZ2, along with the road map for the titles. While the blog focused on the two new games and the highly anticipated DMZ mode, it also discussed a few things about the current WZ.

Call of Duty: WZ launched back in March 2020 and was an instant hit among fans of the series and in the battle royale genre alike. It brought several elements to the FPS franchise and combined them with the varied terrains of a large map to deliver an experience like never before. Here's what's going to happen to the title after the release of Warzone 2.

Fate of Warzone following launch of Warzone 2

Warzone will go for an intermission followed by a relaunch. As revealed in the official blog, Call of Duty: WZ servers will go down for maintenance on November 16 at 8 am PT after Season 5 'Last Stand' ends. The game's servers will remain offline until 10 am PT on November 28.

Following this, the title will be relaunched with a new name: Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera. The only map that will be available from then on will be Caldera, which is a controversial topic of discussion in the community. Maps like Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep will be removed from the offering, meaning the fan-favorite Resurgence mode will also be dropped, with only the core battle royale experience remaining.

Future updates, DLCs, and more

Once Warzone 2 is released, the current Battle Royale game will stop getting any Season updates or Battle Passes. The in-game store will also be removed from the relaunch; however, the COD points will be transferable between all the games.

However, as Tom Henderson previously suggested, the title will continue receiving patches over time to improve its quality of life. Furthermore, it is rumored that the game will also be receiving DLCs in the future, perhaps in the form of new Operators or weapon blueprints.

Player progression, cross-progression for XP and Weapon XP, inventories, Battle Pass content, Store Bundles, and other purchases from Modern Warfare (2019), WZ, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard will still be accessible in WZ Caldera.

These are all the changes coming to Warzone after the launch of WZ 2.0. While most of these changes were only rumors till a while ago, the developers have finally confirmed the rename and removal of the Resurgence maps from the battle royale game.

The developers have also announced free gifts and rewards for use in WZ 2.0 for all the fans of the prequel. Additionally, the blog wants gamers to know that "developments" will present themselves in future Warzone 2.0 seasons with regard to small maps.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season One and WZ 2.0, along with the DMZ mode, will be launching this November 16 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

