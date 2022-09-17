Warzone 2.0: What is the new DMZ mode? Everything we know so far

The developers of Warzone 2.0 recently confirmed a DMZ mode for the game in the Call of Duty: Next event. Prior to this, leaks surfaced on various platforms across the internet about the upcoming mode. This had fans excited and speculating about how the mode was to be. However, there has been no official confirmation until now.

The DMZ mode is inspired by 'Escape from Tarkov'. This mode is referred to as Call of Duty's "extraction mode." DMZ is a first for the franchise and will be introduced along with Warzone 2.0. The game mode will be free-to-play and will share the same map as Warzone 2.0, but without the circles closing in on the players.

Warzone 2.0 is an upcoming free-to-play battle royale game that will be released post the launch of Modern Warfare 2. The successor to the current Warzone, the game will feature a new map called 'Al Mazrah' and new game mechanics, which were previously not a part of the series.

Everything players need to know about Warzone 2.0's DMZ mode

DMZ will be bringing players a new way to play the game. DMZ will be based on the map of Al Mazrah. DMZ will be a rich and detailed sandbox gaming experience. Here, players will be able to define their own win conditions.

Players will be dropped onto Al Mazrah, where they can play for their objectives and once that is accomplished, they can extract when they deem fit. The whole map will be available to the players.

They can decide which missions they wish to complete, or simply try to accomplish various 'activities' that will be spread throughout the map.

Al Mazrah in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

The choice is completely with the players in this sandbox mode. It is up to them to decide if they want to hunt down other players or to simply avoid them all together. Players will also have the option to approach engagements as they wish. They can take aggressive fights by going head-on against enemies or take a more stealthy route to take them out silently.

Large sections of the map will be covered by AIs. They will patrol areas and occupy strongholds. But these AI combatants are not to be taken lightly. These new advanced AI enemies will observe player movements and execute relevant actions to gain an advantage against them. They will avoid situations that are unfavorable for them.

The main objective would be to loot and exfil. But being a sandbox, there will be a lot of different variables going around.

When will DMZ mode for Warzone 2.0 release?

DMZ mode will be launching along with Warzone 2.0 on November 16, 2022. At launch, DMZ will only come with Solo mode. Duos, Trios and Quads are to be added with post launch updates.

DMZ is referred to as a 'passion project' of the developers. The game mode is still in development and there is no official gameplay yet. Fans are speculating how the mode will turn out to be.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope Modern Warfare II’s third mode ‘DMZ’ will include a marketplace where items can be bought and traded. You are able to earn skins, blueprints and more from ‘DMZ’ that are usable across Multiplayer and eventually Warzone 2. Modern Warfare II’s third mode ‘DMZ’ will include a marketplace where items can be bought and traded. You are able to earn skins, blueprints and more from ‘DMZ’ that are usable across Multiplayer and eventually Warzone 2. https://t.co/Y76awTjwYq

There are rumors about a black market being featured in the mode, where players can buy skins and other items. But none of this has been confirmed. The information on the upcoming mode is very limited and as the developers themselves have mentioned it to be the "most closely-guarded, leak-proof secret in Call of Duty history."

