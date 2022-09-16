All Modern Warfare 2 maps that will be available to play during open beta

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta-testing phase has begun, starting with Early Access for PlayStation users who pre-ordered the game. However, not all maps the title will offer at launch are going to be available here. Farm 18, Valderas Museum, Breenbergh Hotel, and Mercado Las Almas have been confirmed for the open beta so far, along with Sarrif Bay for the Ground War mode.

Modern Warfare 2 is an upcoming title from developer Infinity Ward. It is set to be the "most advanced" Call of Duty offering to date. With the addition of new audio technologies, graphical upgrades, advanced AI, and much more, the developers are making no compromises when it comes to making MW2 a truly next-generation title.

All Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer maps confirmed so far for open beta

Modern Warfare 2 will feature two different types of maps: Battle and Core.

Battle maps

Battle maps are created specifically for the Ground War mode. They will support up to 32v32 players and will also feature in Warzone 2.0. Players will be able to access all the buildings in Ground War as well as drive all the available vehicles.

Sariff Bay in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

For the game's open beta, the only confirmed battle map is Sariff Bay. It will offer the new Invasion mode featured under Ground War and is based on a port. Shariff Bay will include air, water, and land combat. It is going to essentially give players the option to try out the new swimming mechanics as well as some advanced movement and combat systems in the game.

Core maps

All the Core maps in the game are exclusively designed for 6v6 combat. These will be slightly smaller than those featured in the previous Call of Duty games. They will allow for the intense, fast-paced action that the series is known for. In the beta, gamers will be able to play the following Core maps:

1) Valderas Museum

Valderas Museum in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The layout for this map was revealed just ahead of the Call of Duty: Next event. The map features the typical three-lane design the series is familiar with. However, these lanes will be asymmetrical and make combat more diverse. The map is set in Spain and features stunning modern architecture.

2) Mercado Las Almas

Mercado Las Almas in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Mercado Las Almas will be one of the smallest maps in Modern Warfare 2. It features a bustling marketplace with shortcuts and lanes that blend together. The map will set the stage for SMGs and Shotguns to shine. It features a three-lane design as well; however, being so small, gunshots will be exchanged between lanes.

3) Farm 18

Farm 18 (Image via Activision)

This map is quite large and is based on a classified location featuring an old, abandoned cement factory. It has a Shoothouse right in the middle. The layout of the map appears to have four lanes for gunfights. Being a map on the bigger side, weapon classes such as Assault Rifles, Tactical Rifles, and Sniper Rifles will be the best options.

4) Breenbergh Hotel

Breenbergh Hotel in MW2 (Image via Activision)

This map is located in the Netherlands. Its combat will involve outdoors and indoors (inside the hotel). On paper, simply on the basis of the map layout, it might appear somewhat complex to navigate. But action will always be right around the corner and is going to allow all different types of weapons to make their mark. Breenbergh Hotel is strategically designed and will provide various ways to engage enemies.

Apart from these maps in the beta testing, more are to be added to the game at its final launch. Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

