New Modern Warfare 2 map revealed ahead of Call of Duty: Next

The official Call of Duty Twitter account posted an overhead layout of a new map from Modern Warfare 2 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

The tweet was posted just ahead of the game's upcoming multiplayer reveal at Call of Duty: Next on September 15, 2022.

Modern Warfare 2 is the sequel to the Modern Warfare reboot from 2019. Due to the reboot's massive success, fans are expecting a lot from the upcoming title.

The developers apparently left no stone unturned when it came to the new entry in the franchise. They even described it as the "most advanced" Call of Duty game that players will experience to date.

Call of Duty: Next is just around the corner, and more information about the title is set to be revealed in the coming days. The event is also expected to provide information about Warzone 2.0 and Warzone Mobile.

Everything to know about the new Modern Warfare 2 map

The new Modern Warfare 2 map appears to have a three-lane design, but the lanes are asymmetrical. It also looks medium in size.

The middle section of the map seems more favorable for close-quarter combat using SMG or Shotguns. The other two lanes look more fit for combat using Assault Rifles or LMGs.

Speculation suggests that the overhead layout is actually that of Museum, which is a map that players have previously seen in leaks. It is also expected to be included in the upcoming beta of the game.

The big reveal was made by Call of Duty after a short teaser campaign on Twitter. During the campaign, fans were promised that parts of a new map would be released for every 500 likes this tweet received:

Fans were obviously swift to react. The developers revealed parts of the map in stages before players got a glimpse of it in its entirety.

Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most anticipated titles of 2022 and will mark the beginning of a new generation for the series. It is set to feature new audio technologies, graphical upgrades, advanced AI, and much more.

The game's beta will go live on September 16, 2022, and participants will get first-hand experience of its content before it is released.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

