What will be Modern Warfare 2's download size during PlayStation beta test?

Modern Warfare 2 beta was recently listed on the PlayStation Store. As per Twitter user @PlaystationSize, the game will consume between 15-30 GB of space. Despite the trend of Call of Duty games getting bigger in terms of file size, the latest update on the beta has been a relief for players.

Modern Warfare 2 Beta dates (Image via Activision)

With that being said, the beta for Modern Warfare 2 will begin with Early Access for PS4 and PS5 players who have preordered the game. It will go live on the PlayStation Store on September 18, 2022.

Many are excited about the upcoming iteration following the success of Modern Warfare in 2019. As players find themselves amongst leaks and rumors, the hype for the game is through the roof.

Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation beta size

Much to everyone's shock, the upcoming game’s beta arrives with a smaller size compared to its predecessors. Aside from PlayStation, the size of the beta will depend on the platform and region.

Exact sizes aren’t available per region, but as per the PlayStation Network datascrapper @PlaystationSize, the EU will have the largest file size, followed by Asia, the US and finally Japan.

PlayStation Game Size @PlaystationSize



Anyway According To Update Sizes The beta size is expected to be between 15-30 GB (Depends on Platform And Region)



EU version It has the biggest Download Size

(1- EU

2-Asia

3-US

4-JP)



#MWII



First Update Released For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: BETA

At the moment, players are unaware as to why certain regions will lead to a variance in size. That aside, it is speculated that they could start preloading the game from September 13-14. Preloading ensures that players don’t miss out on anything and can hop right in as soon as the beta goes live.

According to YouTuber SKizzleAXE, the beta will only come with three to four maps, justifying its small size. However, the final game may end up taking a whopping 200 GB of file space.

Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most anticipated titles of 2022. The game will mark a new beginning for the franchise. MW2 is set to feature new audio technology, graphical upgrades, advanced AI, and much more.

Fans of the game are now patiently waiting for the upcoming Call of Duty: Next event.

The game is all set to launch on October 28, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul