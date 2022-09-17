All new game modes coming to Modern Warfare 2 at launch

New game modes for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 were revealed in the Call of Duty: Next event. Apart from traditional game modes, such as Team Deathmatch and Domination, three new inclusions will be seen when the title is launched: Knockout, Prisoner Rescue, and Invasion (Ground War).

Modern Warfare 2 is an upcoming offering from Infinity Ward. The game is expected to be the "most advanced" Call of Duty game to date and will feature new technologies, visual-quality upgrades, advanced AI, and much more. The game is all set to start the next generation of the franchise with a bang.

The Early Access open beta for MW is now live for PlayStation users who pre-ordered the game. These gamers can hop into action right now to try out all the new game modes and maps coming with Modern Warfare 2.

Everything players need to know about Modern Warfare 2's new game modes

Modern Warfare 2 comes with many new movement and combat mechanics. The latest game modes allow these to shine and have brought a new appeal to the game. The new inclusions are new to the series, and players can experience them live during the beta testing phase of the game.:

Knockout

Knockout game mode in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

This mode took inspiration from Modern Warfare's 2v2 Gunfight and the final circle from Call of Duty: Warzone. In this new mode, two teams will go up against each other, and a bag of cash will be placed in the map's middle. Running over it will see it get picked up, and the player who has the bag will end up having their position revealed.

Players can drop the bag voluntarily or will automatically drop it when they get knocked out. There will be no respawns. However, teammates can revive each other. The side that holds the bag for 60 seconds or eliminates all enemies wins the round.

There will be a heavy focus on strategic usage of pieces of equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks. This mode also involves a more tactical approach to the game.

Prisoner Rescue

Prisoner Knockout mode in MW2 (Image via Activision)

Prisoner Rescue involves two sides, attackers and defenders. Both teams will have a prisoner close to their spawn area. The objective of the defending team is to protect the prisoner from being taken by the opposition. When it comes to the attacking team, their aim is to bring the prisoner from the enemy's spawn location to the extraction point. Then, they have to hold the position till extraction is complete.

The prisoner won't take any damage from enemy attacks. However, the player carrying the prisoner will be slowed down, and movement will be restricted. They won't be able to crouch or prone. Moreover, they will only have a pistol in their hands to defend themselves. This will bring more focus to the team-play aspect.

Players will have to communicate and coordinate with their teammates effectively in this game mode. The defending team will be rewarded with points when prisoner extraction is prevented. The attacking team, on the other hand, will get points when the prisoner is extracted or held up at the round's or if the defenders are eliminated.

Invasion (Ground War)

Invasion mode in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Invasion features both AI and real players. This mode will be a part of Ground War and will have 32v32 players fighting against each other in a typical deathmatch. But this isn't just another deathmatch mode since players can use all the vehicles available on the map. On top of that, there will be Killstreak Care Packages dropping on periodically, which gamers can loot.

Points will be awarded for eliminating both AI and real players. Each team will start with squads of real players and AI combatants. The goal is to eliminate as many enemies as possible before the timer runs out. The team with more points at the end of the match will win.

These are all the new game modes coming to the game at launch. However, more content will be coming to the game in the near future. Modes like Raid are scheduled to be added to the game later.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

