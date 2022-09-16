Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 multiplayer guide: All lethal equipment

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 will have nine lethal pieces of equipment. The arsenal for the new titles will expand further with the addition of new equipment.

The Call of Duty NEXT event was a grand ceremony showcasing the gameplay for all the new titles, Modern Warfare 2, Warzone 2.0, and Warzone Mobile. Activision announced details of every aspect of both games and how they can bring a new experience or realism to the titles.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 all lethal equipment

Most of the lethal equipment that both the titles include has been seen in the older titles. It was a new and spectacular lethal that caught the community by surprise.

1) Drill Charge

Drill Charge (Image via Activision)

The Drill Charge is a first-of-its-kind and highly effective tool for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. This lethal equipment is deployable and can attach to almost any surface. It is particularly useful to take out enemies on the other side of the wall. This includes deploying the Drill Charge above, to the sides, or below where the explosives will detonate on the other side.

The Drill Charge can also be used to take down enemies inside vehicles, irrespective of the vehicle being a hatchback or an APC.

2) Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine (Image via Activision)

The Proximity Mine has seen several iterations throughout the Call of Duty saga. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 introduce this lethal equipment with its usage extended toward aquatic warfare. The mine can be planted on the ground as a trap and can float on the water surface to take out ground vehicles and watercraft in its effective explosion area.

The Proximity Mine has a beeping sound cue to indicate its armed status for other players and enemies.

3) Thermite

Thermite (Image via Activision)

The Thermite is also a piece of lethal equipment that has been in multiple old titles. This tool can be attached to walls and doors. It is an incendiary type of explosive that deals damage over time.

The flaming element of the tool makes it a useful lethal that can deal damage and reduce visibility. It is very effective against vehicles and heavily-armored operators.

The use of Thermite in close quarters remains questionable as it reduces visibility on both ends.

4) Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife (Image via Activision)

The Throwing Knife is a piece of classic lethal melee equipment that has existed in the Call of Duty titles for a long time. This melee weapon is of the throwable type and is lethal on contact. The operator pulls it out as a melee knife weapon when equipped. It is great for stealth kills since it makes no noise in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

It is also great for surprise attacks as enemies will not be able to discern the location of the user easily.

5) Claymore

Claymore (Image via Activision)

The Claymore is a rudimentary device used in the Call of Duty series. The equipment should be placed in corridors and near objectives facing the openings. The Claymore is proximity triggered and takes out enemies who cross its range. A very effective tool to cover possible flank routes.

It can be planted on vehicles and drones for a surprise explosion with effective results.

6) Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade (Image via Activision)

The Frag Grenade is a piece of realistic lethal equipment used in warfare. It is commonly referred to as a “nade.” This nade is capable of blowing out complete teams. It can also be bounced off of walls and roofs, making it possible to throw it on roofs and tight corners around corridors in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

The Frag Grenade is “cookable,” meaning that the players can hold onto it a while before throwing it, making it explode sooner. Timing it correctly makes it possible to cause explosion mid-air.

7) Molotov Cocktail

Molotov Cocktail (Image via Activision)

The Molotov Cocktail is the improvised version of an incendiary grenade. It is capable of dealing damage over time like incendiaries. It is a fantastic tool to cover areas or deny enemy control over an area as the Molotov drops and sets the area on fire.

It is a highly effective tool to use for clearing out rooms and corners from a safe distance.

8) C4

C4 (Image via Activision)

The C4 is a lethal explosive that is capable of sticking to surfaces. It is a heavy explosive that can remove the existence of enemies in its effective explosion area.

It can be remotely triggered to explode, making it a nasty trap for unsuspecting enemies. Throwing the C4 and triggering the remote instantly allows the explosion to happen mid-air.

Players can booby trap vehicles and stealthily wait for the prey to use them.

9) Sticky Grenade

Sticky Grenade (Image via Activision)

The Sticky Grenade, as the name suggests, can stick to surfaces. It is throwable and follows the same motion as the Frag Grenade. The damage this tool inflicts is not heavy, so it is used to chip damage or take down enemy tech or walls in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. It can also stick to vehicles but is not capable of blowing up the vehicle.

It is possible to take down enemies with the Sticky Grenade in a scenario where the enemy is already in low health.

