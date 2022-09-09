COD Warzone Mobile to feature up to 120 players in a single match 

Activision's upcoming battle royale title, the mobile port of Call of Duty: Warzone, has already created a lot of hype among fans and gamers. The official website description mentioned that there would be a maximum of 120 players in a single match. The PC version features up to 150 players, and certain modes in the game even allow for 200 players.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will feature "shared progression" (potentially with the console/PC game?) and 120 player lobbies, per the meta description of the website link.

Normally, battle royale titles like PUBG and Fortnite feature a total of 100 players in a single match, but Warzone came with 150-player lobbies when it was released in 2020.

Activision to reveal COD Warzone mobile official gameplay and details on September 15

Last month, the company announced that they would unveil all the exciting details regarding Warzone Mobile on September 15 during an official livestream franchise event. Apart from the title, more information regarding Modern Warfare II and the future of Call of Duty: Warzone will be revealed during the showcase.

Fans are eager to learn more about the features that will be exclusive to the mobile version and how many maps will be available at launch.

NYSL Bobby @RealBobbyPlays

September 15th can't come soon enough HUGE thank you to @PlayCODMobile for the invite to the FIRST EVER Warzone Mobile capture event!

The Call of Duty franchise is known for its regular updates, and the games regularly get new maps, weapon skins, and in-game events. Users who sign up during the pre-registration phase will receive special in-game rewards at launch. However, the date of the registration has not been revealed as of yet.

On September 8, the official social media pages of the game posted a nine-second teaser for the title. The caption read:

"A new @CallofDuty experience is heading straight for your phone. Officially announcing Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile! Keep an eye on our new channels for more info as we head towards #CODNext"

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile @WarzoneMobile



Officially announcing Call of Duty : Warzone Mobile!



Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile @WarzoneMobile

"A new @CallofDuty experience is heading straight for your phone. Officially announcing Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile! Keep an eye on our new channels for more info as we head towards #CODNext"

The publisher held its Closed Beta test in June this year and invited users got to experience its gameplay, graphics, and unique features. However, the users were restricted from posting anything related to the game. During the testing phase, the title supported high-end devices like the iPhone 12 Pro & Max, iPhone 13 Pro & Max, and the Samsung S20 & S21.

According to some users, the game's size was around 4.2 GB during the beta testing phase. If the developers choose to keep the size on the higher end, it could create some problems for players with low-end devices.

