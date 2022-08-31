COD Warzone Mobile: Everything known so far about the game

With only 15 days to go until the showcase of Warzone Mobile's official gameplay, there is immense excitement amongst fans to see the game as it is the mobile version of the popular battle royale PC and console title, Call of Duty: Warzone.

During the Call of Duty League Championship on August 7, Activision announced that more details of the highly anticipated Modern Warfare II Multiplayer as well as the future of Warzone and Warzone Mobile would be unveiled on September 15 at an official livestream franchise event, which would also feature various popular content creators and streamers.

The publisher has invited several COD Mobile players and streamers to experience Warzone Mobile at the exclusive event, which will be held on September 15. However, the release date of the mobile game is yet to be revealed.

NYSL Bobby @RealBobbyPlays



September 15th can't come soon enough HUGE thank you to @PlayCODMobile for the invite to the FIRST EVER Warzone Mobile capture event!September 15th can't come soon enough HUGE thank you to @PlayCODMobile for the invite to the FIRST EVER Warzone Mobile capture event!September 15th can't come soon enough https://t.co/uYEdzzQFKV

What we know so far about Warzone Mobile

On March 11, 2022, Activision officially confirmed that they were working on the title for mobile devices, following rumors about the game's development on social media. Since then, mobile gaming fans have been eager to experience the battle royale title, also known as Project Aurora.

Activision @Activision Warzone for mobile! Apply today for exciting roles across the development and publishing teams!



More Information Here: We are building Call of DutyWarzonefor mobile! Apply today for exciting roles across the development and publishing teams!More Information Here: bit.ly/3pQHrRu We are building Call of Duty® Warzone™ for mobile! Apply today for exciting roles across the development and publishing teams!More Information Here: bit.ly/3pQHrRu https://t.co/J0rOw5W7eO

Interestingly, the publisher conducted its Closed Alpha test back in June 2022, where select users were allowed to play the game. Some of them revealed that the title's size was approximately 4.12 GB during testing, due to which low-end devices could not support the game properly. Before the Alpha test, it was officially announced which types of devices could support it.

The first phase of the Closed Alpha had the following requirements for high-end devices:

IOS: iPhone 12 Pro & Max, iPhone 13 Pro & Max (6GB devices)

Android: Samsung S20 and Samsung S21

Several Warzone Mobile gameplay videos of the Alpha test have even been uploaded to YouTube as well as social media pages by various players, but none of this is an accurate representation of the final official game. Reportedly, the upcoming title will support up to 150 players in a single match.

Beth crush._. @beth_crush Just got a invite to play Warzone Mobile Just got a invite to play Warzone Mobile😀😀😀 https://t.co/ECfydQPC4v

Activision has yet to announce how many maps will be available at launch, but Verdansk, a popular battle royale map from COD Mobile, was seen in the leaked video.

The PC/Console version of Warzone Mobile features two modes, Battle Royale and Plunder, with a total of up to 150 players able to participate in a single game. For a few limited game modes, the max player count was increased from 150 to 200. Back in 2021, the company stated that the game had crossed a whopping 100 million users.

COD Warzone Mobile official social media pages

The official social media pages of the mobile game were recently revealed. Interested readers can follow these pages for official updates about the upcoming title.

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/CODWarzoneMobile/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/codwarzonemobile/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

It will be interesting to see how much of an impact the game will create within the mobile gaming community and whether it will get the same fan base as the original PC version.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S