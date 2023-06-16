Best TAQ-V loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setups, attachments, and more

The Season 4 patch of Warzone 2 has brought several significant changes to the game's meta. Although the new set of nerfs and buffs of the guns are not that extensive, the difference in the base health of the operator (From 100 to 150) has caused a significant rise in the overall TTK of the title. As such, the list of the best guns has seen a substantial reshuffle after the advent of the Season 4 patch.

Those searching for a good and reliable gun loadout that will help them excel in the Season 4 patch of Warzone 2 need not look any further. Popular YouTube content creator and stat-analyst JGOD has recently calculated the new TTKs of some of the game's famous guns. He has recommended the TAQ-V battle rifle as a perfect choice for mid-to-long-range engagements.

As such, this article will index the best loadout for TAQ-V in Warzone 2 Season 4 patch.

What is the best Class Setup for TAQ-V in Warzone 2?

Being a fully automatic battle rifle in Warzone 2, TAQ-V is good at engaging against enemies in mid-to-long-range gunfights. As such, the recommended loadout for the gun must improve upon its exceptional bullet velocity to make it easier for players to shoot enemies at far-off ranges effectively.

The gun will mainly be used in the full-auto firing mode, so it needs attachments to improve the recoil stabilization stats. This will ensure the battle rifle has minimal jittery movement while firing on its enemies in ADS mode. An extended magazine is also needed as the default option only holds 20 bullets, and the full-auto fire eats through them in the block of an eye.

What are the best attachments for TAQ-V?

Best TAQ-V loadout and tuning for Warzone 2 Season 4 (Image via Activision and YouTube/JGOD)

In the Season 4 patch, the attachments needed to get the optimum performance from the TAQ-V battle rifle are as follows:

Muzzle - ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel - FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine - 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Ammunition - 7.62 High Velocity

The ZLR Talon 5 suppressor and 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition will ensure that the bullet velocity of the gun is high enough for players to engage enemies long-range easily. Alongside that, the XLR Talon 5 will also improve upon the actual and visual recoil control of the firearm and add a damage range multiplier.

The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel will increase recoil stabilization, aiming for the firearm's idle stability and hip-fire accuracy. And lastly, the 50-Round Magazine will guarantee that the player has enough bullets to down an entire squad without reloading during active engagements.

How to unlock the TAQ-V in Warzone 2?

Before using this gun in Warzone 2, players must ensure that it is unlocked and fully leveled up for all the attachments to be available. For those who don't have the gun unlocked in the game, they can use the following method to make the weapon available to them:

Reach Military Rank 19 to unlock the TAQ-56 assault rifle of the Tactique Verte platform. Reach level 11 with TAQ-56 to unlock the TAQ-V.

Once the gun is unlocked, play multiple matches to max-level it and unlock its best attachments.

