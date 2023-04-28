Best method to quickly max-level weapons from Plunder in Warzone 2

The developers have recently added the Plunder mode to Warzone 2's playlist. This money-oriented mode has been a fan-favorite since it was introduced in the game's first iteration and has been a highly welcoming addition to the new Warzone. The player base has missed their favorite stomping ground, where they usually grind for weapon levels.

In Warzone 2, Plunder remains one of the best places to farm for weapon XP quickly. If a player is methodical enough, they can quickly grind enough weapon XP to completely max-level a level 1 gun in two to three plunder matches. However, the weapon XP grind can be more efficient if players follow the method mentioned below.

Fastest way to earn tons of weapon XP in Warzone 2 Plunder

In Warzone 2, the best way to earn considerable weapon XP in plunder is by completing Contracts. In particular, completing the Most Wanted contracts will allow players to gain an incredible amount of weapon XP quickly.

In a Plunder match, look for a point of interest (POI) with multiple Most Wanted contracts spawned before jumping off the plane. After dropping into the POI, the priority is the collect the Most Wanted contract, as others will also be after it.

Most Wanted contracts net the highest amount of Weapon XP in Warzone 2 Plunder (Image via Activision)

Once the contract has started, run around the area and look for loot boxes to open. Opening loot boxes, be it bags, medical cabinets, or supply boxes, will help reduce the timer of the contract. Being mobile while looking for loot boxes also passively reduces the Most Wanted contract timer.

Collect any cash you come across and find a Buy Station. Then buy as many armor plates as possible, the cheapest item in the shop. Buying items from the Buy Station will also net quite a lot of weapon XP for the gun they have on hand. When the Most Wanted Contract is about to end, ensure that the weapon required to be leveled up is on hand.

Completing two to three of the Most Wanted contracts while equipped with a Double XP buff is enough to completely max-level a gun from level 1.

Alternates of Most Wanted contracts in Plunder

Although players can gain the highest amount of weapon XP by completing Most Wanted contracts, Bounty contracts are also a good alternative. While playing in quads, a squad of skilled players can quickly complete multiple Bounty contracts to earn tons of Weapon XP. However, the team will need a helicopter or an Armored LTV to be mobile yet secure enough to traverse the map safely.

Alongside that, Intel contracts are also an excellent way to quickly secure lots of weapons XP for a solo player. But at the end of the day, nothing is as efficient as completing Most Wanted contracts when it comes to quickly max leveling a gun in the Plunder mode of Warzone 2.

