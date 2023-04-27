How to play Plunder in Warzone 2

Following the release of Warzone 2 Season 3's new patch, the Plunder mode, along with several classic playlists, has been introduced in the title. It's a fan-favorite mode that debuted in Warzone three years ago. It provides an excellent platform for gamers to try out different loadouts and new tactics, along with aim practice before hopping into a competitive game.

Warzone 2's Plunder has a unique concept where the team with the highest amount of cash is crowned the winner. They must execute contracts, grab bags of money, participate in new public events, and track down cash hoarders to come out on top and make critical decisions about whether to retain, spend, or deposit it. Furthermore, Plunder has a learning curve and many terms that players may not understand, but don't worry since the following article will cover everything a user needs to know.

Every important term involved in Warzone 2's Plunder mode

Plunder is the newest game mode in Warzone 2, and gamers are overjoyed to see the classic option return to the game. Here are all the things that players should know before playing the mode:

Customize your Loadout

You can drop into Warzone 2's Al Mazrah with your favorite loadout, along with 120 other players. Every time you respawn, you will be able to change your loadout.

Respawns

In terms of respawns, each player slain during Plunder loses some of their unbanked cash. Take the spoils of your kills, but don't worry if you lose a battle; you may try to avenge yourself when you resurrect after a brief delay.

Save Your Cash

There will be an opportunity to deposit your cash into a bank since you may lose the money if you are eliminated, so find a deposit station distributed over the map to deposit your hard-earned cash.

You may also locate or buy cash deposit balloons to save up to $300,000.

Hot Drop

Get an edge on the competition by landing in Abandoned Supply Caches or Strongholds, each featuring a single large cash stash. Before infil, you may see the hot spots on the mini-map.

Valuables

Valuables are now spawning as loot all across the map. Gather as much high-value merchandise as you can to sell at Buy Stations for extra money

New Public Events

Plunder includes a range of new and recurring public events where you may earn significant cash payouts:

Cash Drop

Keep an eye on the sky as supply boxes will be dropped, and it will be filled with cash.

Contractor

For a brief period of time, you will be able to earn double cash rewards.

Blood Money

For a limited period, earn double the reward for eliminating other players.

Choke Hold

Chokehold is an event that triggers a gas circle if the match lasts long.

Attack Choppers

Attack choppers are triggered during Overtime. These are deadly choppers but also provide you with a big stash of cash if you manage to destroy it.

New Stuff to Buy

Buy life insurance at the buy station to lose less unbanked cash when you get eliminated. Alternatively, get a Discount Card to pay less for future purchases.

Overtime

Overtime is triggered for all teams if the first team collects $2 million in cash. In Overtime, any cash taken is worth twice as much. The side with the most money at the conclusion of Overtime wins.

Plunder Challenges

Plunder will provide several unique challenges that teams can complete and earn rewards from it.

The above is all the necessary information that players should remember in Warzone 2's Plunder mode.

