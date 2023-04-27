Warzone 2 Season 3 April 26 patch notes: New playlist, Plunder, and more

The developers of Warzone 2 have released a new update on April 26, which aims to revitalize the game. The update includes the addition of Plunder and the revival of old playlists. The patch notes detailing all the changes in the update can be found on the official Call of Duty blog. Along with new public events and challenges, the classic Plunder mode from the previous iteration will also have unique features.

Here's a breakdown of everything that the new patch notes mention regarding the latest update of Warzone 2.

Warzone 2's April 26 update is bringing back the classic Plunder mode from the previous iteration

Tag the squad you're dropping in with This week's Call of Duty #Warzone2 playlist featuring Plunder

This new update has brought a brand-new playlist for Al Mazrah. Here's what you can expect:

Plunder

Quads - Max Players: 120, Assimilation: Off

Standard

Solos - Max Players: 150, Assimilation: Off

- Max Players: 150, Assimilation: Off Trios - Max Players: 150, Assimilation: Refill

- Max Players: 150, Assimilation: Refill Quads - Max Players: 152, Assimilation: Refill

As for the resurgence on Ashika Island, the mode will feature the usual playlist, and there will be no significant changes.

Solos - Max Players: 52, Assimilation: Off

Max Players: 52, Assimilation: Off Duos - Max Players: 50, Assimilation: Off

Max Players: 50, Assimilation: Off Trios - Max Players: 51, Assimilation: Off

Max Players: 51, Assimilation: Off Quads - Max Players: 52, Assimilation: Off

Plunder in Al Mazrah

The classic mode from Warzone 1 has made its return to Al Mazrah with unique challenges and public events. Players can grab their cash and become the king of Warzone 2. Here is everything you need to know about the Plunder mode in the game.

Infil with your Loadout

Drop into Al Mazrah with 120 players, your personal loadout, and no gas on the map. Change your loadout for your next respawn in the pause menu.

Respawns

Speaking of respawns, any player killed during Plunder drops a portion of their unbanked cash. Grab the spoils of your kills, but don’t fret too much if you lose a skirmish, you can attempt to get your revenge when you respawn after a short wait.

Save Your Cash

Don’t want to lose your hard-earned money when you die? Hit up deposit stations scattered across the map to bank your cash and keep it no matter what.

You can also find or purchase cash deposit balloons to bank up to 300K. Nice!

Hot Drop

Get a headstart on the competition by landing at Abandoned Supply Caches or Strongholds, which each have a single big-money-chest. These hot-drop spots are marked on the tac map during infil in Warzone 2.

Valuables

Valuables now also spawn in loot across the map. Grab as much high-value stuff as you can to sell at Buy Stations for more cash.

New Public Events

Plunder features a variety of new and returning public events for opportunities to earn big cash payouts:

Cash Drop

Look to the skies for parachuting in supply boxes filled with cash.

Contractor

All contracts earn double the cash reward for a short time in Warzone 2.

Blood Money

Earn double the cash reward for killing other players for a limited time.

Choke Hold

Match going a bit long? The Choke Hold event triggers a gas circle in some long-lasting matches.

Attack Choppers

Triggered during Overtime, these choppers are dangerous but also make for great targets. Take down a chopper, and it’ll drop a big payout.

New Stuff to Buy

Purchase Life Insurance at the buy station to lose less unbanked cash when you die. Or grab a Discount Card to pay less for later purchases.

Overtime

The first team to collect $2 million in cash triggers Overtime for all teams. In Overtime, all grabbed cash is worth double. The team with the most cash at the end of Overtime wins the match!

Plunder Challenges

Plunder has a set of unique challenges and rewards to earn in Warzone 2!

With April 26's update bringing back Plunder in Warzone 2, the battle royale is revitalizing its core gameplay. For further updates regarding Call of Duty, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.

