Warzone 2 Plunder mode release date announced with new trailer

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is currently in its third season, which was released earlier this month. The season has dropped with a lot of content, including new game modes, skins, weapons, and quality-of-life improvements, with more features and items scheduled to be released soon. Some of the most anticipated game modes that were announced with Season 3 were Plunder and Warzone Ranked, which were not released at launch but will feature later this season.

Subsequently, the developers released a new trailer for the season showcasing Plunder while confirming the release date for the same.

Release date for Plunder game mode in Warzone 2 announced

Plunder was initially released with the first Warzone game in 2020. Players usually attempt to level up weapons and grind experience points thanks to the respawn system that allows them to go head-to-head until the timer runs out. The team with the most cash in hand wins.

According to a previous blog post by the developers, the new game mode will arrive with a few new additions, such as in-game events that will change the pace of the match with added rewards and altered mechanics.

Some of the confirmed events include "Blood Money," "Cannon Fodder," "Heat," "Contractor," "Money Siphon," and "Choke Hold." The full details for the same have not yet been revealed.

Furthermore, the Buy Stations in Warzone 2 Plunder will have more options such as "Credit Card," which will allow players to have 10% cashback on all their purchases, "Life Insurance," which will save 50% of cash on hand if eliminated, and "Angel Investor," allowing players to pick up a 'Top Secret' contract with enhanced payout.

The release date for Plunder 2.0 is April 26, 2023, as confirmed by the new trailer that was released today by Activision.

The trailer also showcased a few more game modes, including Warzone Ranked, although players should remember that the competitive mode will be released with the Season 3 Reloaded update later this season and not with Plunder.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 is currently live on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The new update will go live on April 26, most likely at 10 am PT across all platforms.

