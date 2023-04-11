Warzone 2 Season 3 introduces Resurgence mode to Al Mazrah 

The third season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is bringing exciting new content to the game while also changing some gameplay features that have been around since launch. One of the more anticipated additions is Resurgence mode coming to the game's main map, Al Mazrah, with a big twist. It was first introduced to the title with the release of Ashika Island at Season 2's launch on February 15, which will now be playable in both maps.

Massive Resurgence game mode will be available in Warzone 2 at Season 3 launch

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/TacticalOvervi… Learn everything you need to know about the return of Plunder and other classic Call of Duty #Warzone2 modes and features, as well as what you can unlock in the Trophy Hunt launch event Learn everything you need to know about the return of Plunder and other classic Call of Duty #Warzone2 modes and features, as well as what you can unlock in the Trophy Hunt launch event 👇bit.ly/TacticalOvervi… https://t.co/gaEwIXCRMZ

Resurgence mode is being expanded to Al Mazrah under the name 'Massive Resurgence' and will be available alongside Ashika Island and regular battle royale game modes. Furthermore, it will also launch in Warzone 2 at the beginning of Season 3 rather than with the midseason update that will be adding Warzone Ranked next month.

As per the official blog post for the upcoming season that revealed various details about the game mode, it will have 150 players per game with the whole map being available to jump in.

Other than the difference in player count, the game mode will follow the same ruleset as Ashika Island. Some of the rules include resurgence being disabled after the third circle, respawn countdown hastens for dead teammates when a player knocks or eliminates an enemy, and a team getting fully eliminated if all players are killed simultaneously. According to the developers:

"All previous advice and strategies for Resurgence and regular Al Mazrah Battle Royale infiltrations apply for this mode. Stick together as a full squad and do not leave any stragglers on any enemy teams, and you will be well on your way to victory."

The name of the playlist that will include the upcoming game mode is called "Resurgence Redux" and will be featured as part of the weekly Playlist updates during the season.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 will be released on April 12 at 10 am PT on all platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The major update will also include Plunder 2.0 at the launch as well as a new limited-timed launch event called "Time to Trophy Hunt." The patch notes will be released before the update goes live.

Poll : 0 votes