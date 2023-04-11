Is Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 3 getting delayed? Official info typo error explained

Season 3 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has already observed some drama even before commencing. This happened purely due to a typing error made by the game's developer Raven in their official blog post. The developers have confirmed this, and the new season will begin as scheduled on April 12, so there's no delay as of now.

The community has eagerly awaited all the new content in Season 3. However, many thought they would have to wait three extra days due to a last-minute delay. The information was based on their latest official blog, which stated April 15 as the start date.

This created some confusion as there was no news of a delay. Thankfully, the issue has been sorted, and players can look forward to new blueprints, game modes, and more in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s Season 3 will go ahead as expected

Raven Software @RavenSoftware @saeteda It's still April 12th. The "15th" in the blog was a small error that's being corrected. @saeteda It's still April 12th. The "15th" in the blog was a small error that's being corrected.

The community can now rest easy as they won’t have to wait long for Season 3 content. The new event will commence tomorrow (April 12), as per the original schedule. Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 players will be able to enjoy a lot of new content.

The confusion stemmed from a blog post on the official Call of Duty Twitter account on April 10. Many Twitter users noticed how the date was mentioned as April 15. Raven Software quickly replied to their shared tweet, stating that the date mentioned in the blog was a mistake.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/TacticalOvervi… Learn everything you need to know about the return of Plunder and other classic Call of Duty #Warzone2 modes and features, as well as what you can unlock in the Trophy Hunt launch event Learn everything you need to know about the return of Plunder and other classic Call of Duty #Warzone2 modes and features, as well as what you can unlock in the Trophy Hunt launch event 👇bit.ly/TacticalOvervi… https://t.co/gaEwIXCRMZ

The error has been corrected since, and those who go through the blog post will now observe the correct date. If not for the keen eye of some gamers, the oversight might have remained, only creating more confusion.

New game modes and weapons in Season 3

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players have a lot coming their way beginning tomorrow. The Season Pass will have two new Operators and weapons, including the Cronen Squall Rifle. The Black Cell version will allow players to skip 20 tiers (25 on PlayStation) and speed up their progression.

New maps and game modes, such as Gunfight, will be available, where two teams will take on each other. Interesting changes are also being made to Gulag. Furthermore, playlists will see some interesting rotations like Cranked and Face Off.

Plunder 2.0 marks the mode’s return to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, while the fan-favorite DMZ mode will undergo more tweaks. Some of this content will be available at launch starting tomorrow, while others will be released mid-season.

Poll : 0 votes