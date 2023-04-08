How to get the Cronen Squall battle rifle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

The Cronen Squall Battle Rifle is coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as part of Season 3. Developers Activision has already disclosed revealed the majority of content for this update, and the bullpup semi-automatic gun will certainly be on many wishlists. Once the new season commences, you can unlock the Cronen Squall Battle Rifle and many other offerings.

While some weapons require you to partake in different events, this gun will be part of the Season 3 Battle Pass. Anyone with the BP's premium version will be eligible for the new blueprint. While specific details regarding how to unlock the blueprint can only be found on April 12, here’s important information you might need to do so quickly.

The Cronen Squall Battle Rifle could be highly effective in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

When the Cronen Squall Battle Rifle becomes available in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, it could possibly dominate the meta. Naturally, you’ll want to unlock the gun as soon as possible.

VAVINEWS @VaviNewsLeaks 4 new weapons will appear in season 3



• Cronen Squall

• FJX Imperium

• TEC-9

• ? high-caliber pistol modified for full-auto



#CallofDuty #WarzoneMobile #WZM twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 4 new weapons will appear in season 3• Cronen Squall• FJX Imperium• TEC-9• ? high-caliber pistol modified for full-auto 🔫 4 new weapons will appear in season 3• Cronen Squall• FJX Imperium• TEC-9• ? high-caliber pistol modified for full-auto#CallofDuty #WarzoneMobile #WZM twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UUJLdAc0Zx

Typically, unlocking a weapon will require you to complete the following steps:

Earn battle pass tokens by collecting XP. XP can be farmed by playing different game modes in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Once you have collected enough XP, it will be automatically converted into Battle Pass tokens.

You can unlock one node with each token, and getting all of them in a given sector collects all its available rewards.

If the Cronen Squall Battle Rifle is located in one of the earlier sectors, you’ll be able to unlock it faster, and it will require you fewer tokens to do so as well..

Season 3 will also allow you to opt for the BlackCell Battle Pass in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. For $30, you’ll instantly skip 20 tiers (25 if you’re on PlayStation). This could open a possibility where you might be able to unlock the Cronen Squall Battle Rifle instantly once the new season begins.

There’s no shortcut as to how you can earn XP. The easiest thing to do is play as much as possible, but smaller maps can be advantageous since you can rake up kills faster.

Be on the lookout for Double XP windows, which is when the earned experience points are doubled. Try to grind the game as much as possible during these events, as they will help you make progress on the Battle Pass with half the effort.

Poll : 0 votes