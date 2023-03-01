Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 received three new weapons during the launch of the Season 2 update. The KV Broadside has proven its place at the helm above the ISO Hemlock as it features overwhelmingly fast Time-To-Kill (TTK) speed.

Players can experience the power of the KV Broadside shotgun in the battle royale or Ashika Island’s Resurgence mode. The weapon is commonly available via ground loot and can be acquired from the Season 2 Battle Pass in the B4 sector. The Battle Pass also contains the ISO Hemlock in sector B11 and the Dual Kodachis Melee in B13.

Let's look at the KV Broadside shotgun and its lethality in Warzone 2.

KV Broadside’s domination in Warzone 2 Season 2

Activision releases new playable content with every seasonal update. The second season brought massive changes and added a new map. The addition of new guns expanded the shared weapons arsenal for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The KV Broadside shotgun boasts immense stopping power and can effortlessly shred crowds. Its lethality in close-quarter combat (CQC) reigns supreme against all sub-machine guns.

KV Broadside

The KV Broadside is a fresh addition to the shotgun category and operates in semi-automatic fire mode. The weapon uses 12-gauge shells to pummel enemies with pellets and can easily take down enemy Operators at close range. Players can utilize the advanced gunsmith system to create menacing KV Broadside weapon builds and capitalize on its strengths.

The shotgun can eliminate enemies almost twice as fast as the Fennec 45 and Lachmann Sub with a Time-To-Kill (TTK) speed below 300 ms. A three-plated enemy can be knocked down with just two close-range pumps.

Recommended build:

Barrel: ZLR Sport-8

ZLR Sport-8 Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath

12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Magazine: 25 Shell Drum

25 Shell Drum Bolt: Dashbolt 60

Dashbolt 60 Stock: VLK Stockless

The ZLR Sport-8 barrel increases damage range, bullet velocity, hip fire accuracy, and recoil control. The 12-gauge Dragon’s Breath ammunition attachments enable the KV Broadside to shoot out incendiary shells and inflict burning damage on enemy Operators.

The 25 Shell Drum magazine is crucial to the current meta build as it allows players to engage in consecutive gunfights. The Dashbolt 60 primarily increases the weapon's fire rate as it is a semi-auto shotgun. The VLK Stockless drastically increases the gun's mobility and makes aggressive pushes possible.

The KV Broadside can deal around 120 damage per shot at close-range. The Dashbolt 60 increases the weapon's fire rate by approximately 50 Rounds Per Minute (RPM). The additional incendiary shells can incapacitate the enemy Operator and blind them due to their flash animation.

All the attachments focus on increasing the damage range and bullet velocity while decreasing the shots' spread. It is not the fastest KV Broadside weapon build in Warzone 2 that can be engineered, but it creates a balance between mobility and efficiency.

The KV Broadside has wreaked havoc in the Ashika Island Resurgence lobbies. Its overpowered state is expected to remain until the launch of the Season 3 update. The shotgun is now a new close-range meta and has an added incentive for the player base. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more Warzone 2 weapon build guides.

Note: The choice of weapon reflects the author's opinion and can differ for every individual.

