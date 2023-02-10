Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are nearing their second seasonal update, which is scheduled to go live on February 15. The update will introduce new weapons in the fresh season alongside a brand new map called Ashika Island.

One of the weapons coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is the KV Broadside shotgun. The new battle pass will contain two more weapons - the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle and Dual Kodachis at the time of Season 2’s launch. The player base will have a chance to get their hands on a total of five weapons, three of which will be included in the battle pass itself.

Here are the details you need to know to unlock the new KV Broadside shotgun in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 new close-range weapon KV Broadside unlock criteria.

Activision is launching the second season for both titles and introducing various changes to its combat and gameplay mechanics. The publisher will also launch a massive amount of new playable content alongside weapons and character cosmetics. While some skins can be earned, others might remain purchasable through the in-game store.

KV Broadside shotgun

The KV Broadside shotgun, ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle, and Dual Kodachis will be included in the battle pass. The Season 1 battle pass had every weapon in a different sector and required a specific path to unlock them as quickly as possible. Activision might also introduce a similar choose-your-own-way battle pass in Season 2, where players must first decide which weapon they want.

The KV Broadside shotgun will arrive as a member of the Kastovia weapons platform. It is a 12 gauge semi-automatic fast-firing shotgun that can mow down any enemy who makes the mistake of pushing up close.

The battle pass will be purchasable content for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Fortunately, the KV Broadside shotgun will be a part of the free sectors in the battle pass. Therefore, players do not have to purchase the battle pass if they want the shotgun.

Shotgun weapons are best for close-quarter combat as they can output an outrageous amount of damage with a single shot. Each pellet has its damage output, and landing a clean buckshot on the enemy operator can easily take them down.

More about upcoming weapons

Season 2 will bring another classic weapon back into the folds of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The Crossbow will be available from Season 2 for players who have completed all seven Path of the Ronin event challenges. However, this weapon can also be purchased directly from the store as a bundle. This is a special weapon as it is silent and agile simultaneously.

The mid-season update will reportedly introduce a new Marksman Rifle called the Tempus Torrent. The method of unlocking this weapon has not been officially revealed. The weapon’s unlock criteria might be related to a similar event challenge completion, similar to the Ronin event.

The upcoming Season 2 update will be an exciting patch as it will introduce several new changes and a new lethal equipment called the Shuriken. The Ashika Island map will also enter the DMZ mode as the third playable location alongside a new faction. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more details on the upcoming seasonal update.

Poll : 0 votes