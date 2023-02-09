All new weapons coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in Season 2

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is right around the corner. The developers recently updated the titles' official blog page by sharing everything new that's coming in the Season 2 patch.
The upcoming update will introduce five new weapons to the game. Four of them will be available upon the patch's launch, with one planned for the mid-season update. These weapons belong to different categories and will bring some much-needed diversity to the games.
ISO Hemlock, Crossbow, Dual Kodachis, and more to arrive in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2
The second season of the MW2 and WZ2 will introduce the following weapons:
- ISO Hemlock assault rifle - ISO platform
- KV Broadside shotgun - Kastov platform
- Dual Kodachis melee weapon
- Crossbow (Marksman Rifle category)
- Tempus Torrent marksman rifle
With the addition of these five weapons to the game, the total count of arms in both titles will increase to 59. The developers also mentioned that they will be including new lethal equipment called 'Shuriken' in the mid-season update. Moreover, each new item here will unlock a fresh set of camos.
Brief overview of all four weapons arriving with Season 2
ISO Hemlock assault rifle
The ISO Hemlock is a powerful and enhanced rifle designed to take both 5.56 and the subsonic 300 BLK ammunition. It will give players a tactical advantage in any situation they find themselves in. The weapon will be available for free and can be unlocked via the Season 2 Battle Pass.
KV Broadside shotgun
Another addition to the Kastov platform is the KV Broadside shotgun. It will be the fastest-firing semi-auto firearm in the Shotgun class, bringing the 12 gauge's power to the Kastov platform. This ammunition can annihilate enemies within a matter of seconds. This gun, similar to the last one, will also be available for free and can be unlocked through the Battle Pass in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.
Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon
This one is a strong melee weapon that can be used to take on foes that are nearby. The weapon's strikes have remarkable reach and utilize a quicker forward motion towards enemies compared to the Knife. However, this advantage is offset since the item offers a slower strafe and sprint speed.
Crossbow
The Crossbow will return to the series as an addition in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2. The high-performance item is stealthy, nimble, and lethal. Its standard 20.0" bolts are retrievable and go undetected by trophy systems, making it an amazing weapon for players who like to prioritize stealth over explosive action.
To unlock this item, players must complete all seven Path of the Ronin Event challenges or purchase it through the Store Bundle.
These are all the weapons that will be arriving with the Season 2 update. The Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle will present itself mid-season.
Modern Warfare 2 was launched with a limited arsenal in terms of guns. When it came out, the game only had 51 weapons in total. However, with its Season 1 update and Warzone 2's arrival, the title saw four new firearms being added, two of which arrived when the season was launched; the remaining two were released with the Season 1 Reloaded patch.
The upcoming season goes live on February 15, 2023. It will offer a host of content, including fresh maps and game modes for Modern Warfare 2, a Resurgence map for Warzone 2, new Operators, and more.