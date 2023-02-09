All new weapons coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in Season 2

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is right around the corner. The developers recently updated the titles' official blog page by sharing everything new that's coming in the Season 2 patch.

The upcoming update will introduce five new weapons to the game. Four of them will be available upon the patch's launch, with one planned for the mid-season update. These weapons belong to different categories and will bring some much-needed diversity to the games.

ISO Hemlock, Crossbow, Dual Kodachis, and more to arrive in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle

KV Broadside Shotgun

⚔ Dual Kodachi Melee Weapon

🏹 Crossbow

Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle Get it done nice and quiet…or not. Season 02 brings new tools for the arsenalISO Hemlock Assault RifleKV Broadside Shotgun⚔ Dual Kodachi Melee Weapon🏹 CrossbowTempus Torrent Marksman Rifle Get it done nice and quiet…or not. Season 02 brings new tools for the arsenal 💥 🔥 ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle💢 KV Broadside Shotgun⚔ Dual Kodachi Melee Weapon🏹 Crossbow🎯 Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle https://t.co/JJ85QimcSu

The second season of the MW2 and WZ2 will introduce the following weapons:

ISO Hemlock assault rifle - ISO platform

KV Broadside shotgun - Kastov platform

Dual Kodachis melee weapon

Crossbow (Marksman Rifle category)

Tempus Torrent marksman rifle

With the addition of these five weapons to the game, the total count of arms in both titles will increase to 59. The developers also mentioned that they will be including new lethal equipment called 'Shuriken' in the mid-season update. Moreover, each new item here will unlock a fresh set of camos.

Brief overview of all four weapons arriving with Season 2

ISO Hemlock assault rifle

ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle (Image via Activision)

The ISO Hemlock is a powerful and enhanced rifle designed to take both 5.56 and the subsonic 300 BLK ammunition. It will give players a tactical advantage in any situation they find themselves in. The weapon will be available for free and can be unlocked via the Season 2 Battle Pass.

KV Broadside shotgun

KV Broadside Shotgun (Image via Activision)

Another addition to the Kastov platform is the KV Broadside shotgun. It will be the fastest-firing semi-auto firearm in the Shotgun class, bringing the 12 gauge's power to the Kastov platform. This ammunition can annihilate enemies within a matter of seconds. This gun, similar to the last one, will also be available for free and can be unlocked through the Battle Pass in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon

Dual Kodachis Melee Weapon (Image via Activision) Crossbow (Image via Activision)

This one is a strong melee weapon that can be used to take on foes that are nearby. The weapon's strikes have remarkable reach and utilize a quicker forward motion towards enemies compared to the Knife. However, this advantage is offset since the item offers a slower strafe and sprint speed.

Crossbow

The Crossbow (Image via Activision)

The Crossbow will return to the series as an addition in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2. The high-performance item is stealthy, nimble, and lethal. Its standard 20.0" bolts are retrievable and go undetected by trophy systems, making it an amazing weapon for players who like to prioritize stealth over explosive action.

To unlock this item, players must complete all seven Path of the Ronin Event challenges or purchase it through the Store Bundle.

These are all the weapons that will be arriving with the Season 2 update. The Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle will present itself mid-season.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S02Roadmap



Resurgence is back on Ashika Island

Grind to the top with MP Ranked Play

Infected and Gun Game return

Major BR changes including 1v1 Gulag The #CODBlog has everything you need to know about Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII Season 02Resurgence is back on Ashika IslandGrind to the top with MP Ranked PlayInfected and Gun Game returnMajor BR changes including 1v1 Gulag The #CODBlog has everything you need to know about Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII Season 02 👉 bit.ly/S02Roadmap🌊 Resurgence is back on Ashika Island📈 Grind to the top with MP Ranked Play🎯 Infected and Gun Game return🔥 Major BR changes including 1v1 Gulag https://t.co/sz7uLLItCC

Modern Warfare 2 was launched with a limited arsenal in terms of guns. When it came out, the game only had 51 weapons in total. However, with its Season 1 update and Warzone 2's arrival, the title saw four new firearms being added, two of which arrived when the season was launched; the remaining two were released with the Season 1 Reloaded patch.

The upcoming season goes live on February 15, 2023. It will offer a host of content, including fresh maps and game modes for Modern Warfare 2, a Resurgence map for Warzone 2, new Operators, and more.

Poll : 0 votes