Call of Duty officially confirms return of 'Gun Game' in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2

Gun Game is finally returning to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2, with both Infinity Ward and Call of Duty's official Twitter handle confirming this news. Despite being a popular mode in previous titles, it was absent in Modern Warfare 2 at launch and throughout the duration of Season 1. With several unhappy fans demanding that the developers bring back the mode, it seems like their requests are finally being answered.

Gun Game is a unique game mode that was first introduced to the series with Call of Duty: Black Ops. Since then, it has made appearances in Modern Warfare 3, Black Ops 2, Ghosts, Black Ops 3, Modern Warfare (2019), and more. Often referred to as a classic mode, it's finally returning to the latest shooter title in the upcoming Season update.

Gun Game is officially returning in Modern Warfare 2

A Twitter user by the name of Fabian (@FabianChills) recently tweeted that if Call of Duty brings the Gun Game mode back, they would be making a video of it as they loved the mode. Surprisingly, the official Twitter account of Call of Duty responded to this tweet by stating:

"Anyone got a (camera emoji)? Asking for a friend. Party up Feb 15."

This online exchange has indirectly confirmed that Gun Game will be returning in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2. However, this left a few fans confused as there was no direct confirmation of the mode's return in the upcoming Season. Thankfully, Infinity Ward decided to clear things out and confirmed the news.

The Gun Game mode is basically a deathmatch in which all players begin with the same weapon. As they gain kills and progress, their weapons will be upgraded or replaced entirely. When they kill with the final weapon in the gun progression system, the match comes to an end. If no player is able to reach the final weapon and kill an enemy with it, the player with the highest gun level wins.

It essentially began as a Wager Match game mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops and became an instant hit amongst fans. Thanks to its popularity, it has been featured in almost every modern title in the franchise, following Black Ops' release.

With news of the Gun Game mode returning, the community is clearly elated. Veteran fans of the series were excited at the prospect of a classic Call of Duty game mode making a comeback to the latest Modern Warfare 2. Gun Game is scheduled to arrive with Season 2 on February 15, 2023, along with several other iconic game modes (including Infected), new Operators, weapons, and more.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

