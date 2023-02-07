How to recreate the iconic MP9 in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty fans have recently discovered a way to replicate the iconic MP9 in Modern Warfare 2. The MP7 (Vel 46) is the closest relative to the MP9 in the shooter title. However, the Vel 46 is an SMG, and the MP9 used to be an automatic pistol. Considering there is only one automatic pistol in the game, fans took the help of the Gunsmith 2.0 system to turn the X13 Auto into an MP9.

The MP9 was first introduced to the series with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It fit into the secondary weapon slot. Despite being a pistol, it boasted the capabilities of a full-fledged sub-machine gun. As a result, it is considered to be one of the best secondary weapons of all time.

YouTuber TheseKnivesOnly shows players how to recreate the MP9 in Modern Warfare 2

Popular YouTuber TheseKnivesOnly recently posted a video where he revealed that he could use the Gunsmith 2.0 system to turn the X13 Auto into an MP9-like pistol.

In the video, the content creator not only discussed the attachments used but also showcased gameplay that demonstrated the capabilities of the tiny handheld weapon.

To replicate Modern Warfare 3's MP9 in Modern Warfare 2 (2022), the following attachments are recommended to be used with the X13 Auto:

Barrel: Impact Point

Impact Point Muzzle: FT Steel Fire

FT Steel Fire Laser: FJX DIOD-70

FJX DIOD-70 Magazine: 33-Round Mag

33-Round Mag Rear Grip: FTAC OL-Z Grip

Here's how these attachments impact the gun:

Barrel: Impact Point assists in controlling recoil and improves the hip fire accuracy of the weapon. Moreover, it allows players to equip an underbarrel to the weapon. Although no underbarrels are part of this loadout, it helps users equip additional attachments.

Impact Point in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: The FT Steel Fire is a suppressor. It dampens the sound produced by the pistol while improving the weapon's bullet velocity and damage range. It also assists in controlling recoil.

Laser: The FJX DIOD-70 enables players to go aggressive with the gun. It vastly enhances the sprint-to-fire speed. It also reduces the aim down sight speed and stabilizes the aim.

Magazine: The 33-Round Mag ensures players don't run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight. Being a pistol, it comes with lower base damage. Therefore, players will need plenty of bullets to take out multiple enemies at once.

Although players can go with the 50-Round Mag, it is bulky and will slow them down. Hence, they are recommended to use the 33-Round Mag.

The 33-Round Mag in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Rear Grip: The FTAC OL-Z Grip gives the X13 Auto the MP9 look and also assists in controlling recoil. Although it negatively impacts the weapon's aiming stability, the FJX DIOD-70 laser counters it.

This is all there is to know about recreating the MP9 in Modern Warfare 2. The weapon acts as a solid secondary gun that won't let players down in any situation they might find themselves in.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

