Warzone 2 guru discusses the best attachments to reduce recoil

Call of Duty Warzone 2 received several changes over its prequel. These changes mostly pertain to gunplay and other combat mechanics. The weapons in the game were modified to behave like they would in real life. Such realism has resulted in higher visual and physical recoil.

Popular Call of Duty player JGOD is often referred to as a Warzone guru. He recently unveiled a few attachments that give the lowest recoil possible in the game. The content creator often analyzes various game components in-depth and shares his discoveries with fans.

JGOD's posted a video on YouTube discussing the attachments he found to reduce recoil in the game. This article discusses all the items he recommends using for this purpose in Warzone 2.

JGOD discusses recoil-reducing attachments in Warzone 2 that work the best

Recoil has been a constant complaint for players, especially in Warzone 2. Unlike Modern Warfare 2, the Battle Royale game includes gunfights across various ranges—from close-quarter combat to long-distance sniper duels. In instances where engagements take place over longer ranges, recoil becomes significantly more challenging to control.

Hence, using proper attachments on the weapons becomes a must. Such items enhance a gun's attributes and allow the users to customize its behavior per their preference.

JGOD does an in-depth test to find which attachment combination gives in the lowest-possible recoil. He took the help of sym.gg to monitor how each attachment affects the recoil. For this experiment, he primarily took the Kastov 762 since it is known to have a higher base recoil.

The YouTuber tried various combinations. After being satisfied with the statistics of one particular combination, he proposes the following attachments to have a major role in reducing recoil:

IG-K30 406MM

IG-K30 406MM (Image via Activision)

This barrel modification is found within the game's Gunsmith 2.0 system. Notably, the attachment assists in controlling the gun's recoil and increases its bullet velocity, which is critical in long-range fights.

JGOD recommends that users tune it to +0.38 lb in favor of recoil steadiness.

TY-LR8

TY-LR8 (Image via Activision)

The TY-LR8 is a muzzle attachment that helps significantly in eliminating horizontal recoil. Vertical recoil is not that difficult to control as one only needs to pull down the stick or move down the mouse. However, that's not the case with horizontal recoil, as it is unpredictable and almost impossible to counter in Warzone 2.

JGOD advises players to tune this compensator for +0.57 oz in favor of recoil stabilization and +0.23 inches in favor of gun kick control.

7.62 High Velocity ammunition

7.62 High velocity ammo (Image via Activision)

The 7.62 High Velocity ammunition, as the name suggests, increases a gun's bullet velocity. Using this item ensures that players don't have to lead their shots by much in long-range fights, as the bullets will travel faster to their destination. Consequently, the shots feel snappy and quick.

JGOD suggests tuning this ammo type for -0.25 g in favor of recoil steadiness and -2.90 gr for recoil steadiness.

Apart from the primary attachments JGOD covered, he used a 40-round magazine and Aim OP-V4 optic in his custom Kastov 762 loadout. However, these changes are based on personal preference, and as they don't impact the recoil, they have been omitted from this article.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty's Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

