Best meta loadout for Kastov-762 in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

Kastov 762 is currently one of the best Assault Rifles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It excels at mid-range engagements and is capable of shredding through enemies within a few seconds. Being a launch weapon, it was one of the first weapons players got to unlock and instantly grew in popularity.

Kastov 762 closely resembles the AK-47 from the previous entries into the series. Despite being one of the strongest Assault Rifles in the game, it falls behind other guns in its class due to its slow rate of fire and high recoil. But it makes up for it with high base damage and incredible range.

Hence, Kastov 762 requires the correct attachments equipped to make the most out of it in Modern Warfare 2.

A guide to unlocking the Kastov 762 in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

Obtaining Kastov 762 in Modern Warfare 2 is straightforward. To unlock the Assault Rifle, players will have to reach a profile rank of Level 23. Once they reach that level, the gun will be unlocked and gamers will be able to equip it.

To get to Level 23 faster, it is recommended to play objective-based game modes such as Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint to collect a ton of experience points quickly. It is also recommended to play a few matches with Kastov 762 to level it up. This will unlock the attachments suggested in this guide.

Best attachments to use on the Kastov 762 assault rifle in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1

The attachments recommended in this guide will enhance the weapon for an optimal gunplay experience. They will improve upon the gun's strengths and lessen its drawbacks.

The best loadout for the Kastov 762 Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 is:

Best attachments for the Kastov 762 (Image via Activision)

Barrel: Kas-10 584mm Barrel

Kas-10 584mm Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: Schlager 3.4X

Schlager 3.4X Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Barrel: Kas-10 584mm Barrel further increases the already high damage range on this Assault Rifle. This barrel also improves bullet velocity and enables players to control the high recoil. However, it also increases the time it takes to aim down the sights.

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser counters the reduced time to aim down sights. It further allows users to bring up the gun faster when sprinting and improves the aim stability.

Optic: Schlager 3.4X provides a clear vision of targets across distances. As previously mentioned, the weapon excels in the medium range. However, if gamers don't have a proper vision of the target, the weapon stops being viable. This scope provides a clean and clear view of the adversaries.

Schlager 3.4X Optic for the Kastov 762 (Image via Activision)

Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40 assists the player by improving recoil steadiness on the weapon along with improved hip fire accuracy.

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity, as the name suggests, increases bullet velocity. This ensures that bullets travel faster across ranges and hit the target as soon as it is fired.

This is all that players need to know about the best loadout for Kastov 762 and the process of unlocking the weapon in Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

