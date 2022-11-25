How to activate UAV towers in Warzone 2's DMZ mode

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's highly anticipated mode DMZ is available for all players for free. The game mode is inspired by Escape from Tarkov. DMZ involves players dropping into the Exclusion Zone, completing numerous missions, collecting loot, and exfiltrating to keep the loot. One of those missions is the Al-Qatala Informant mission for the Legion Faction, which involves players activating a UAV tower.

UAVs, or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, aren't new to Warzone 2 and have been part of the series since Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. They reveal the location of enemy players on the mini-map as tiny red dots for a brief period. In the core modes, UAVs are a killstreak or scorestreak, which is rewarded to players for going on a killing spree. However, it doesn't work the same way in the DMZ mode.

Finding the UAV tower in Warzone 2's DMZ mode

Al-Qatala Informant mission is one of the first three missions available in DMZ. Out of all the missions, this is the simplest to complete. During the mission, players will first be required to find a UAV tower's location. There are plenty of them spread across Al Mazrah and would appear as a 'tower' icon on the map.

UAV Tower icon on Al Mazrah's map (Image via Activision)

Proceed to the nearest UAV Tower location. It is the most challenging part of the mission as the path will be filled with AI combatants and real enemies who will shoot at you on sight. Hence, tread carefully and make sure you are not detected. If possible, head to a UAV tower isolated from the action.

This will ensure the safety of you and your teammates. Alternatively, finding a vehicle first thing can be game-changing, as this will allow you and your teammates to quickly make their way to the location and evade enemy fire.

Once you have reached the UAV tower, make sure to eliminate all nearby enemies so that you don't get shot in the back while activating the tower. After clearing the area, ask your teammates to cover you as you activate the UAV. A long pole can quickly identify it on top of which there lies a satellite, and beneath there will be a large control panel.

UAV Tower in Al Mazrah (Image via Activision)

Approach the tower and press the prompt key to activate it. It will reveal the locations of all the hostile targets nearby. You may eliminate them or avoid engaging in gunfights now and continue with your DMZ experience by looting and ultimately exfiltrating.

This is all there is to know about activating UAV towers in the Al-Qatala Informant mission of Warzone 2's DMZ. So far, fans have been loving the mode, and more missions are expected to arrive soon in the game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, along with the DMZ mode, are now available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes