Modern Warfare 2 guide: How to toggle between scorestreak and killstreak

The Modern Warfare 2 beta test phase is on. With the cross-platform beta now live, players from PC, PlayStation, and Xbox systems are all joining in on the action. Modern Warfare 2 will mark a new journey for the series, and so far, it has lived up to its claim of the "most advanced" Call of Duty game till date.

The original Modern Warfare 2 featured some of the best killstreaks known to the series' fans.The game's commentators screaming "AC-130 above" and the iconic 'Nuke' countdown still creates panic within the veteran players. Although not all of the killstreaks from the 2010's title are coming back as of yet, many of them have returned, ensuing sheer chaos in the matches.

Killstreaks/Scorestreaks are a reward system. It provides players with various abilities such as UAVs, Counter UAVs, Predator Missiles, Package drops, etc. for getting kills/scores without dying.

When the player dies, these streaks will reset and they will have to go on a killing spree again to collect them. But once they have earned a streak reward, it is for the players to keep till they use it.

Toggling between killstreaks and scorestreaks in Modern Warfare 2

Players in Modern Warfare 2 have the ability to change between killstreaks and scorestreaks. Both killstreak and scorestreak systems have their own advantages over each other. So, depending on which mode players are going to play, they will be able to select the way they want to be rewarded for their in-game plays - with kills or scores.

Switching between killstreaks and scorestreaks for PC and console players is quite simple. To do so, follow the steps below:

First, in your game's main menu, go to the 'Weapons' tab.

Here, select 'Killstreaks'. This will open up the menu from which you can select your own killstreaks.

Now, in the bottom left corner, there will be switch option stating 'Scorestreaks' if you have killstreaks enabled and vice versa.

Clicking that switch will change killstreaks to scorestreaks. Alternatively, players can press '2' to switch while on that screen. If you are on a Console, it will be 'RT' button for Xbox users and 'R2' button for Playstation users.

Follow the same process to revert scorestreaks back to killstreaks.

What are 'Killstreaks' and 'Scorestreaks' in Call of Duty ?

Killstreaks are rewards that are given to players for being able to kill multiple enemies without dying. Call of Duty games originally featured killstreaks and scorestreaks that came later down the line.

Scorestreaks are similar in nature. Instead of kills, scorestreaks reward players for being able to continuously gather score by doing various activities in the game such as killing enemies, kill assists, playing the objective, and more without dying. It was first introduced with Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

Scorestreaks are more preferred for game modes where there are other ways to gain XP rather than just killing enemies.

Modern Warfare 2 launches this October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

