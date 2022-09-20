Modern Warfare 2 PC Early Access and Open Beta start date and time for all regions, system requirements, and more

Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation beta phase began on September 16, and the Open Beta is already underway. Having an exclusive tie-up with PlayStation, the gamers on the system had an entire week to themselves to try out the game.

Week 2 for the beta testing phase is almost here. This will include Early Access to the beta for PC and Xbox players, followed by Open Beta for both platforms. The Open beta in Week 2 will also be accessible to PlayStation players.

Modern Warfare 2 is an upcoming game from the developers of Infinity Ward. The game marks a new beginning for the franchise. MWII is set to be a genuinely next-gen title thanks to implementing new audio technologies, graphical upgrades, advanced AI, and much more.

When does Modern Warfare 2 PC beta start?

MW 2 beta for PC will be available in two phases. The first phase will be called the Early Access beta phase. It is for players who pre-ordered the game. The Early Access PC beta begins on September 22 and will run through until September 23.

The second phase will be the Open Beta phase. During this time, anyone can play the game regardless of whether they bought it. It will be available to try out on their systems. The Open Beta for PCs begins on September 24 and will run until September 26.

What are the Modern Warfare 2 beta start times for different regions?

The beta start timings for the different regions are as follows:

10:00 am PDT

1:00 pm EDT

6:00 pm BST

7:00 pm CEST

What are the system requirements for Modern Warfare 2 beta?

The game's beta system requirements are fairly modest and should run on most PC systems without an itch. The Open Beta will be accessible on both Battle.net and Steam. Here are the official public beta system requirements:

System requirements for Modern Warfare 2 beta (Image via Activision)

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 10 - 64 bit (with the latest updates)

CPU: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Video memory: 3 GB

RAM: 8GB

Storage Space: 25 GB

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 10 - 64 bit (with the latest updates)

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K or AMD Ryzen 5 1800X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Video memory: 3 GB

RAM: 16 GB

Storage Space: 25 GB

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended Graphics drivers: NVIDIA 516.79, AMD 21.9.1

Apart from these, an internet connection will be required, and the PC must be a DirectX 12 compatible system.

To play Open Beta for the game, players must link their mobile phone numbers to their Battle.net or Steam accounts. Otherwise, they won't be provided with access to the game.

PC users are eagerly waiting for the beta to arrive. With the graphical processing capability of a high-end PC, players are excited to see the next-gen Call of Duty title at its full graphical glory.

The reactions from players so far to the PlayStation beta of the game have been positive, and it seems the game is headed in the right direction.

The game is set to launch on October 28, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

