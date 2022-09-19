How to unlock the MP5 in Modern Warfare 2 beta?

Modern Warfare 2 includes a new Gunsmith system that allows multiple types of weapons to be unlocked within a single family of weapons. However, the community has discovered a glitch in the system that allows players to unlock the MP5, which isn't supposed to be in the beta release of the game.

Modern Warfare 2 beta phase has begun. Players on PlayStation platforms i.e., PS4 and PS5, can hop right into the Open beta that's now live.

Modern Warfare 2 is an upcoming game from game developers Infinity Ward. The game is set to be the "most advanced" Call of Duty game till date. The developers have made no compromises this time around. With new audio technologies, graphic upgrades, advanced AI, and much more, Modern Warfare 2 is all set to mark the beginning of the next generation of Call of Duty games.

Unlocking the MP5 in Modern Warfare 2 beta

The MP5 has been in the Call of Duty series since Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare and has since been introduced to several other titles in the franchise. Being an iconic weapon in the series, the MP5 wasn't supposed to be in the Modern Warfare 2 beta. But thanks to a bug in the Gunsmith 2.0 system, the MP5 can now be unlocked.

Here's how players can unlock the MP5 in MWII beta:

1) First, head over to the 'Create a Class' section in your game. Then proceed to select the 'Expedite 12' shotgun as your primary weapon. Make sure your equipped perks do not include the 'Overkill' perk at the moment.

2) Now, head over to the Perk package section and pick the 'Assault' perk package. This package allows you to have the 'Overkill' perk, which enables you to carry two primary weapons instead of one primary and one secondary.

3) Once this step is comlplete, head back in and now in your second primary weapon slot, a new weapon - the 'Lachmann-556' - should already be auto equipped.

This weapon isn't available yet in the game for direct use and can only be availed by utilizing this bug.

4) Now you will have to head into your game and grind some matches with the Lachmanm-556 to level up the weapon. Once you level up the weapon, you will unlock the 'Receiver' attachment option. This unlocks other weapons in the Lachmann's weapon family.

One of those weapons is the Lachmann Sub, which is the MP5 as featured in previous games. Once you reach weapon level 18, your MP5 will now be unlocked for use in the multiplayer.

This is how players can obtain the MP5 despite it not being available in the beta.

The game has received high praise from the community and looks to be headed in the right direction. The title will feature unique game modes whilst delivering a unified and deeply connected experience with Warzone 2.0.

Open Beta for all platforms (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X) begins this September 24 and will run through until September 26.

Modern Warfare 2 is all set to launch on October 28, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

