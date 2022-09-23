How does Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer experience differ from 2019's Call of Duty?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's cross-platform beta testing phase is now live, and players on PC, Xbox, and Playstation can finally play the beta together. Modern Warfare 2 has received mixed reactions from the fans so far. However, it is in the beta stage and developer Infinity Ward is collecting player feedback to improve the game.

Modern Warfare 2 is the successor to 2019's Modern Warfare reboot, which was a huge success. The game delivered exactly what the fans wanted - more realistic boots-on-the-ground combat. It marked a new beginning for the franchise back in the day, and the upcoming Call of Duty title is all set to do the same.

Despite both the games coming from the same developer, Modern Warfare 2 feels like a different game on its own.

What differentiates Modern Warfare 2 from its predecessor?

Modern Warfare 2 is a unique game, not only with respect to 2019's Modern Warfare reboot but also the entire franchise. Here's how the title separates itself from its prequel.

1) Graphics

Modern Warfare 2 received several graphical upgrades. A new GPU geometry pipeline was introduced to the game to create a truly cinematic experience for the players.

It features state-of-the-art photogrammetry, a new hybrid tile-based streaming system, a PBR decal rendering system, world volumetric lighting, and 4K HDR support. Along with this, details on various surfaces such as water have received an upgrade as well.

New animations for weapons, characters, and ragdolls succeed in setting the game apart from the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot.

2) Audio

Modern Warfare 2 has shown great work on audio. The developers have introduced a new reverb engine, improved 3D direction work, and a new sound-occclusion engine to create an immersive audio experience for the players.

The previous Modern Warfare game had players complaining about terrible audio. Missing footsteps, footstep directionality, and other missing audio cues were common problems.

But with the new game, all these factors have improved upon, and the overall audio experience has received a tremendous upgrade. Footsteps are easier to hear, directionality is on point, weapons sound more realistic, and ambient sounds offer great immersiveness, creating a deep and seamless gaming experience.

3) Movement system

The developers have innovated a lot when it comes to the movement system in the game. Dolphin dive is back, and players can now hang on to ledges and get into a gun fight while hanging. Moreover, they can now swim and engage in aquatic combat as well.

However, slide canceling has been removed from the game and players can no longer slide cancel like they used to in the prequel. Although there are ways to carry out the technique, it doesn't quite work like it used to. Overall, the entire character movement mechanism feels a bit slower than the previous title and leans more towards realism now.

4) Weapon recoil

The weapons in the game now look and feel more realistic than ever. Thanks to new graphical and auditory improvements, they feel solid and real. As a result, recoil now feels higher as well.

Weapons aren't as simple as they used to be in the previous title - they hit hard and behave realistically. The recoil across all classes are higher than its predecessors. Even the same weapons in both games, the MW2 variant features higher weapon recoil. This makes controlling underbarrels a much more viable option than in the previous title.

5) Gunsmith 2.0

Gunsmith 2.0 takes what Modern Warfare introduced the players to in 2019 and took it to a completely different level. The new Gunsmith 2.0 system enables players to customize weapons like never before. The sheer number of options available for players to mess around with to customize their favorite arsenal to their heart's content is mind boggling.

Apart from this, the new Gunsmith 2.0 system has introduced a new attachment called Receiver. It allows players to unlock different variants in the family of a weapon. For example, in the M4 family, there exists other variants, namely - LMG, DMR, and SMG. So, once players unlock the Receiver for M4, they will be able to customize their MP4 into any of the variants available for it.

All these changes have created a Call of Duty experience like never before. Multiplayer feels more realistic and immersive, attachments now have more meaningful usage for weapons, and new movement mechanics have opened up the way for players to be more creative with their plays.

Modern Warfare 2 is still in the beta phase. Although the game is loved by the fans, it isn't without its issues. As per the developers, it is the "most advanced" Call of Duty title till date, and that is reflected in the beta.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch this October 28, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far