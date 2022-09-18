How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2?

Modern Warfare 2 doesn't have slide canceling by default. The developers mentioned that the slide cancel mechanism was nerfed in the game. If players proceed to slide cancel, as in previous titles, their character model will do a 'dolphin dive.' But the community has found a way to execute such a movement.

Slide canceling is an advanced movement technique that allows players to move faster, making them a hard target to hit. It has been in Call of Duty titles for a while now. Introduced with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), this movement technique became part of Warzone. Players with higher skill levels will often implement this movement technique in their plays to gain a significant advantage in the game.

Slide canceling in Modern Warfare 2

Slide canceling, although by default isn't in Modern Warfare 2, players can still use this movement technique. However, the process can be complex and take time to perfect. So far, there are two known ways to slide cancel in the game.

First method

Here, you must have your secondary weapon (pistol) equipped. Then, proceed to start a tactical sprint. When your character starts running, initiate a slide. Switch to your primary gun and aim down the sights twice as soon as the slide animation begins. This will result in a slide cancelation in Modern Warfare 2.

However, this technique can be a bit challenging to implement. It involves making lots of button presses within a matter of seconds. But there's another method that, on paper, is simpler than this.

Second method (easier)

To do this, you must adjust your in-game settings before playing a game. Tune your settings to the following:

Weapon mount activation: ADS

Grounded mantle: Off

Automatic airborne mantle: Off

Automatic ground mantle: Off

Once the above settings are changed, head into a match.

Now, to slide cancel, first, you will have to start tactical sprinting, and once the character is in motion, proceed to slide. As soon as the sliding animation starts, aim down the sights with your primary weapon and press the 'Jump' button.

If executed perfectly, your in-game character should be slide canceling. Although this is a great way to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2, it isn't relatively as smooth as it used to be in the previous titles.

Slide canceling allows players to make quick movements that often mislead the enemies. It allows players to chase down enemies faster or escape from them to safety, whatever the situation. Being swift with the movements also makes them a harder target to hit. Thus, it becomes an important skill to learn in the game.

Modern Warfare 2's beta phase is now live. Players can hop into the game and try out all the new movements and combat mechanics introduced to the game. The game is the "most advanced" Call of Duty game, with new audio technologies, graphical upgrades, and advanced AI.

