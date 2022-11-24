Best Aim Assist settings to use in Warzone 2 finally revealed

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 puts the skills of its players to the test. Their only aim in this title is to be the last man or team standing among the 150 players in the match. Since crossplay is now enabled in the game, each match is filled with controller users and individuals playing on a keyboard-and-mouse setup. Hence, for gamers that fall under the former category, having the correct Aim Assist settings is extremely crucial.

Warzone 2 is quite different from Modern Warfare 2's core modes. Its map is bigger and has varied terrains. Fights in the former title take place across all ranges. Also, as a controller user, one will have to go up against keyboard-and-mouse players. To ensure better chances of winning matches, they must tweak their Aim Assist settings correctly. This article will help gamers do just that.

Best Aim Assist settings in Warzone 2 to increase chances of winning

Aim Assist is a technology that, as the name suggests, helps players use controllers to aim. It is quite difficult to do that with analog sticks, as the range of motion they offer is limited. For this reason, the developers have offered numerous Aim Assist techniques through which one should be able to aim correctly in the game.

Warzone 2 allows its fans to try out various types of Aim Assist methods to suit their playstyles. Gamers have identified the best settings viable across different situations to be the following:

Target Aim Assist - On

On Aim Assist Type - Black Ops

Black Ops Aim Response Curve Type - Dynamic

- Dynamic ADS Sens. Multiplier -1.00

-1.00 ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing - Instant

- Instant Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom - Off

The above-mentioned settings collectively provide the best Aim Assist experience in the Battle Royale title and ensure that gamers on controllers are never at a disadvantage. If fans wish to further tweak their controller settings to achieve the best results, this next section might be of some help.

Best controller settings to use in Warzone 2

The following are the best controller settings for use in Warzone 2. They work on both PlayStation and Xbox systems. Moreover, even PC players can opt for these settings if they wish to play the game using a controller.

Inputs

Button layout: Tactical

Tactical Flip shoulder buttons: Off

Off Stick layout preset: Default

Default Controller vibration: Off (Turn this off as vibrations during a match can be a huge distraction).

Aiming

Horizontal stick sensitivity: 5 (Set as per preference)

5 (Set as per preference) Vertical stick sensitivity: 6 (Set as per preference but make sure to set it a bit higher than Horizontal sensitivity)

6 (Set as per preference but make sure to set it a bit higher than Horizontal sensitivity) ADS sensitivity multiplier: 0.90

0.90 Sensitivity multiplier

Third person: 1.00

1.00 Ground vehicles: 1.00

1.00 Air vehicles: 1.00

1.00 Tablet: 1.00

1.00 Vertical aim axis

On foot: Standard

Standard Third person: Standard

Standard Ground vehicles: Standard

Standard Air vehicles: Standard

Gameplay

Aim down sight behavior: Hold

Hold Change zoom shared input: Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus

Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus Focus behavior: Hold

Hold Automatic sprint: Off

Off Equipment behavior: Hold

Hold Weapon mount activation: ADS + Melee

ADS + Melee Interact/Reload behavior: Prioritize reload

Prioritize reload Armor plate behavior: Apply one

Note: Vertical sensitivity should be set a bit higher as it helps control recoil.

Once the settings are tweaked to the above-mentioned values, gamers can make minor changes to them to better suit their playstyle.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. along with the DMZ mode, are now available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

