How to reduce recoil in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces numerous gunplay changes, movement mechanics, and more, over its prequel from 2019. While the majority of players were pleased with the updates in the most recent title, some gamers objected to the increased recoil on all of the game's weapons.

Weapons in earlier installments of the series had very little recoil, and some even functioned like lasers. That is not the case in Modern Warfare 2. There is more recoil now that the guns feel more realistic. Guns in the title have had an increase in the intensity of recoil, but the majority of it is still purely visual.

This guide aims to help players in Modern Warfare 2 to lessen weapon recoil, or at least its visible aspect.

Five methods to help reduce recoil in Modern Warfare 2

The backward thrust produced when a gun is fired is known as recoil. In first-person shooter games, recoil is a key weapon mechanic, and Modern Warfare 2 is no exception. Players' accuracy decreases as they fire their guns, which is caused by the recoil of the weapon.

Here are some tips for minimizing recoil in Modern Warfare 2:

1) Using the correct attachments

Players can completely alter the performance of their weapons using the new Gunsmith 2.0 system. There are numerous attachments in the game that can successfully lessen recoil. The main attachments for minimizing the overall recoil are grips.

There are, however, various grip types, each with its unique statistics and functions. Vertical recoil will be lessened by some grips while horizontal recoil will be reduced by others. Hence, users need to customize it as per their preference.

2) Tweaking field of view

FOV explanation in MW2 (image via Activision)

If your system can handle it, it is recommended to proceed with a higher FOV. This will allow you to see more around you and provide the visual effects of reduced recoil. Increasing FOV doesn't lessen recoil, unlike in the case of grips, but this adds more information on the screen and the weapon appears zoomed out, providing the effect of reduced recoil.

Setting the FOV to 120 is recommended, but if it's too much, players are suggested to proceed with at least 90 on the slider.

3) Changing ADS and Weapon FOV

ADS and Weapon FOV in MW2 (image via Activision)

ADS and Weapon FOV are two different settings within the same tab. These two settings behave differently and have their own implications. ADS FOV takes into account the zoom factor when aiming with a gun. Meanwhile, Weapon FOV dictates the zoom factor on the gun when it is simply being held irrespective of it being aimed down.

It is recommended to select 'Affected' for ADS FOV which sets the aiming FOV to your overall FOV and change Weapon FOV to 'Wide.' This will also alter how the recoil is visual output to the user, creating the effect of lowered recoil.

4) Reduce redundant motion

Lowering motion (image via Activision)

Another setting that needs tweaking is the first person camera movement. Setting it to 'Least [50%]' will rid you of several unnecessary motions from the game. Thus, reducing the overall visible recoil. It is extremely essential to tweak it to 'Least' when players are engaging in fast-paced playstyles and getting aggressive.

5) Tuning attachments

Another benefit of the latest Gunsmith 2.0 system is that it enables users to tweak attachments from their default values. Once you have leveled up a gun to Level 20, you can access the option to tune that weapon as you want. This allows for high customizability and setting one's guns to their preference.

You can opt to reduce one stat over another. For example, you can opt for lower recoil on certain Barrells for reduced weapon stability. Similarly, you can opt for lower recoil on a grip at the cost of lower aim down-sight speed.

This is all you need to know about reducing recoil in Modern Warfare 2. This time around, recoil definitely feels higher in the game due to its focus on realism.

Modern Warfare 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, featuring brand-new audio technologies, and advanced AI, which mark a new era for the Call of Duty series.

