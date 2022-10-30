How to unlock all weapons in Modern Warfare 2? Weapon Platform explained

With Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward has returned to the drawing board and redefined the weapon progression in Modern Warfare 2. Instead of singular weapons that are unlocked as the player level progresses, Modern Warfare 2 introduces weapon platforms.

MW 2 is the latest interaction of the iconic franchise, which carries the story forward from the 2019 mega-hit. Bringing a refined experience of familiar close combat and fast-paced military action, Modern Warfare 2 has become a fan-favorite already.

All weapon platforms in Modern Warfare 2

As a first-person shooter Call of Duty title, weapons play a central role in Modern Warfare 2. With weapon platforms, new weapons can be unlocked as part of a platform's progression, along with attachments to the weapons.

M4 Weapon Platform

The M4 is automatically unlocked for all players. The weapon platform consists of five weapons, including two Assult Rifles, one Battle Rifle, one LMG, and one SMG. The unlock conditions are as follows:

M4 weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

M4 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked Automatically

FTAC Recon (Battle Rifle) - Unlocked at M4 Level 14

556 Icarus (LMG) - Unlocked at M4 Level 19

M16 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at 556 Icarus Level 14

FFS Hurricane (SMG) - Unlocked at FTAC Recon Level 17

Ordnance Weapon Platform

The ERB-14 Ordnance weapon platform is automatically unlocked for all players. The weapon platform consists of two weapons: one Marksman Rifle and one Battle Rifle. The unlock conditions are as follows.

Ordanace weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

EBR-14 (Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked Automatically

SO-14 (Battle Rifle) - Unlocked at EBR-14 Level 12

Bryson 800 Weapon Platform

The Bryson 800 shotgun is automatically unlocked for all players. The weapon platform consists of two shotguns, and the unlock conditions are as follows.

Bryson 800 weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

Bryson 800 (Shotgun) - Unlocked Automatically

Bryson 890 (Shotgun) - Unlocked at Bryson 800 Level 16

Bryson Long Rifle Weapon Platform

The SP-R 208 is unlocked at level 7 for all players. The weapon platform consists of four weapons, including two Marksman Rifles and two Snipers. The unlock conditions are as follows.

Bryson Long Rifle weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

SP-R 208 (Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 7

SA-B 50 (Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked at SP-R 208 Level 16

LA-B 330 (Sniper) - Unlocked at SA-B 50 Level 17

SP-X 80 (Sniper) - Unlocked at LA-B 330 Level 17

Lachmann & Meer Weapon Platform

The Lachman-762 is unlocked at level 16 for all players. The weapon platform consists of five weapons, including two Battle Rifles, one Marksman Rifle, one LMG, and one SMG. The unlock conditions are as follows.

Lachman & Meer weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

Lachman-762 (Battle Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 16

Lachman-556 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Lachman-762 Level 12

LM-S (Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked at Lachman-762 Level 16

RAPP H (LMG) - Unlocked at Lachman-556 Level 12

Lachmann Subb (SMG) - Unlocked at Lachman-556 Level 12

Tactique Verte Weapon Platform

The TAQ-56 is unlocked at level 19 for all players. The weapon platform consists of three weapons: one Assult Rifle, one Battle Rifle, and one Marksman Rifle. The unlock conditions are as follows.

Tactique Verte weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

TAQ-56 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 19

TAQ-V (Battle Rifle) - Unlocked at TAQ-56 Level 11

TAQ-M (Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked at TAQ-56 Level 20

Kastovia Weapon Platform

The Kastov 762 is unlocked at level 23 for all players. The weapon platform consists of six weapons, including three Assult Rifles, one LMG, and two SMGs. The unlock conditions are as follows.

Kastovia weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

Kastov 762 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 23

Kastov 545 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Kastov 762 Level 13

RPK (LMG) - Unlocked at Kastov 762 Level 16

Kastov-74u (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Kastov 545 Level 13

Vaznev-9K (SMG) - Unlocked at Kastov-74u Level 15

Minibak (SMG) - Unlocked at Vaznev-9K Level 14

XRK Weapon Platform

The X12 handgun is unlocked at level 31 for all players. The weapon platform consists of two handguns, and the unlock conditions are as follows.

XRK weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

X12 (Handgun) - Unlocked at Rank 31

X13 Auto (Handgun) - Unlocked at X12 Level 10

Bruen Bullpup Weapon Platform

The STB is automatically unlocked at level 41 for all players. The weapon platform consists of three weapons, including one Assult Rifle, one Battle Rifle, one LMG, and one SMG. The unlock conditions are as follows.

Bruen Bullpup weapon Platform (Image via Activision)

STB 556 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 41

MX9 (SMG) - Unlocked at STB 556 Level 13

HCR 56 (LMG) - Unlocked at STB 556 Level 20

Non-platform Weapons

Aside from the platform weapons, Modern Warfare 2 also features many non-platform weapons, either unlocked automatically for every player or unlocked as the player levels up. The list of weapons is as follows.

Vel 46 (SMG) - Unlocked Automatically

Sakin MG38 (LMG) - Unlocked Automatically

MCPR-300 (Sniper) - Unlocked Automatically

P890 (Handgun) -Unlocked Automatically

PILA (Launcher) - Unlocked Automatically

PDSW 528 (SMG) - Unlocked at Rank 5

Expedite 12 (Shotgun) - Unlocked at Rank 12

.50 GS (Handgun) - Unlocked at Rank 13

STRELA-P (Launcher) - Unlocked at Rank 14

JOKR (Launcher) - Unlocked at Rank 24

RAAL MG (LMG) - Unlocked at Rank 25

Lockwood Mk2 (Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 28

RPG-7 (Launcher) - Unlocked at Rank 32

Lockwood 300 (Shotgun) - Unlocked at Rank 36

Riot Shield (Melee) - Unlocked at Rank 37

Fennec 45 (SMG) - Unlocked at Rank 38

Basilisk (Launcher) - Unlocked at Rank 39

Signal 50 (Sniper) - Unlocked at Rank 44

Modern Warfare 2 is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Windows PC via Steam and Battle.net. Players can jump right in and try out the different weapons today.

