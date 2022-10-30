How to unlock all weapons in Modern Warfare 2? Weapon Platform explained

With Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward has returned to the drawing board and redefined the weapon progression in Modern Warfare 2. Instead of singular weapons that are unlocked as the player level progresses, Modern Warfare 2 introduces weapon platforms.
MW 2 is the latest interaction of the iconic franchise, which carries the story forward from the 2019 mega-hit. Bringing a refined experience of familiar close combat and fast-paced military action, Modern Warfare 2 has become a fan-favorite already.
All weapon platforms in Modern Warfare 2
As a first-person shooter Call of Duty title, weapons play a central role in Modern Warfare 2. With weapon platforms, new weapons can be unlocked as part of a platform's progression, along with attachments to the weapons.
M4 Weapon Platform
The M4 is automatically unlocked for all players. The weapon platform consists of five weapons, including two Assult Rifles, one Battle Rifle, one LMG, and one SMG. The unlock conditions are as follows:
- M4 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked Automatically
- FTAC Recon (Battle Rifle) - Unlocked at M4 Level 14
- 556 Icarus (LMG) - Unlocked at M4 Level 19
- M16 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at 556 Icarus Level 14
- FFS Hurricane (SMG) - Unlocked at FTAC Recon Level 17
Ordnance Weapon Platform
The ERB-14 Ordnance weapon platform is automatically unlocked for all players. The weapon platform consists of two weapons: one Marksman Rifle and one Battle Rifle. The unlock conditions are as follows.
- EBR-14 (Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked Automatically
- SO-14 (Battle Rifle) - Unlocked at EBR-14 Level 12
Bryson 800 Weapon Platform
The Bryson 800 shotgun is automatically unlocked for all players. The weapon platform consists of two shotguns, and the unlock conditions are as follows.
- Bryson 800 (Shotgun) - Unlocked Automatically
- Bryson 890 (Shotgun) - Unlocked at Bryson 800 Level 16
Bryson Long Rifle Weapon Platform
The SP-R 208 is unlocked at level 7 for all players. The weapon platform consists of four weapons, including two Marksman Rifles and two Snipers. The unlock conditions are as follows.
- SP-R 208 (Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 7
- SA-B 50 (Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked at SP-R 208 Level 16
- LA-B 330 (Sniper) - Unlocked at SA-B 50 Level 17
- SP-X 80 (Sniper) - Unlocked at LA-B 330 Level 17
Lachmann & Meer Weapon Platform
The Lachman-762 is unlocked at level 16 for all players. The weapon platform consists of five weapons, including two Battle Rifles, one Marksman Rifle, one LMG, and one SMG. The unlock conditions are as follows.
- Lachman-762 (Battle Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 16
- Lachman-556 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Lachman-762 Level 12
- LM-S (Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked at Lachman-762 Level 16
- RAPP H (LMG) - Unlocked at Lachman-556 Level 12
- Lachmann Subb (SMG) - Unlocked at Lachman-556 Level 12
Tactique Verte Weapon Platform
The TAQ-56 is unlocked at level 19 for all players. The weapon platform consists of three weapons: one Assult Rifle, one Battle Rifle, and one Marksman Rifle. The unlock conditions are as follows.
- TAQ-56 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 19
- TAQ-V (Battle Rifle) - Unlocked at TAQ-56 Level 11
- TAQ-M (Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked at TAQ-56 Level 20
Kastovia Weapon Platform
The Kastov 762 is unlocked at level 23 for all players. The weapon platform consists of six weapons, including three Assult Rifles, one LMG, and two SMGs. The unlock conditions are as follows.
- Kastov 762 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 23
- Kastov 545 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Kastov 762 Level 13
- RPK (LMG) - Unlocked at Kastov 762 Level 16
- Kastov-74u (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Kastov 545 Level 13
- Vaznev-9K (SMG) - Unlocked at Kastov-74u Level 15
- Minibak (SMG) - Unlocked at Vaznev-9K Level 14
XRK Weapon Platform
The X12 handgun is unlocked at level 31 for all players. The weapon platform consists of two handguns, and the unlock conditions are as follows.
- X12 (Handgun) - Unlocked at Rank 31
- X13 Auto (Handgun) - Unlocked at X12 Level 10
Bruen Bullpup Weapon Platform
The STB is automatically unlocked at level 41 for all players. The weapon platform consists of three weapons, including one Assult Rifle, one Battle Rifle, one LMG, and one SMG. The unlock conditions are as follows.
- STB 556 (Assault Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 41
- MX9 (SMG) - Unlocked at STB 556 Level 13
- HCR 56 (LMG) - Unlocked at STB 556 Level 20
Non-platform Weapons
Aside from the platform weapons, Modern Warfare 2 also features many non-platform weapons, either unlocked automatically for every player or unlocked as the player levels up. The list of weapons is as follows.
- Vel 46 (SMG) - Unlocked Automatically
- Sakin MG38 (LMG) - Unlocked Automatically
- MCPR-300 (Sniper) - Unlocked Automatically
- P890 (Handgun) -Unlocked Automatically
- PILA (Launcher) - Unlocked Automatically
- PDSW 528 (SMG) - Unlocked at Rank 5
- Expedite 12 (Shotgun) - Unlocked at Rank 12
- .50 GS (Handgun) - Unlocked at Rank 13
- STRELA-P (Launcher) - Unlocked at Rank 14
- JOKR (Launcher) - Unlocked at Rank 24
- RAAL MG (LMG) - Unlocked at Rank 25
- Lockwood Mk2 (Marksman Rifle) - Unlocked at Rank 28
- RPG-7 (Launcher) - Unlocked at Rank 32
- Lockwood 300 (Shotgun) - Unlocked at Rank 36
- Riot Shield (Melee) - Unlocked at Rank 37
- Fennec 45 (SMG) - Unlocked at Rank 38
- Basilisk (Launcher) - Unlocked at Rank 39
- Signal 50 (Sniper) - Unlocked at Rank 44
Modern Warfare 2 is available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Windows PC via Steam and Battle.net. Players can jump right in and try out the different weapons today.