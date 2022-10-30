How to unlock Polyatomic Camos in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes with significant changes over its prequel. Apart from revamped movement mechanics, the Gunsmith 2.0 system, and a graphical overhaul, it introduces two new sets of Weapon Mastery Camouflage - Polyatomic and Orion.

Modern Warfare 2 features four different sets of Mastery Camos - Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and finally Orion. To unlock these, players will have to complete certain challenges in-game. Each variant will have its respective challenges and earning them isn't easy.

This guide aims to assist players in obtaining the new Polyatomic Camo in Modern Warfare 2.

Everything players need to know about unlocking the Polyatomic camos in Modern Warfare 2

Polyatomic Camos are a new addition to the series. This line of Camo covers the entire weapon in different shades of purple and black with a glossy appearance. Light bounces off each polygon, giving the weapon a premium feel.

Obtaining Polyatomic Camos in Modern Warfare 2 isn't easy. You will have to acquire the Platinum Camo for 51 weapons in the game. Once it is achieved, Polyatomic challenges will be unlocked, which is different for every gun. For example, the challenges for a Sniper rifle like the SP-X 80, will be completely different than those for a Shotgun like Expedite 12.

Completing these challenges for a gun will grant you its Polyatomic Camo.

How to unlock Platinum and Gold Camos?

Platinum

Platinum M4 (Image via Activision)

Platinum Camo challenges can be unlocked by earning Gold Camos for a minimum number of weapons in a particular weapon class. This minimum number is defined by the guns in that particular weapon family upon launch.

Here's how many Gold weapons you would need per category:

Assault Rifles: 8

Battle Rifles: 4

SMGs: 9

Shotguns: 4

LMGs: 6

Marksman Rifles: 6

Sniper Rifles: 4

Sidearms: 5

Launchers: 4

Melee (Primary and Secondary): 2

For example, there are eight Assault Rifles at launch. Meaning, throughout MW2's lifespan, players will only have to unlock Gold for eight Assault Rifles.

After this, Platinum challenges will be unlocked. Unlike Polyatomic challenges, each Platinum challenge is the same across all weapons in the same category.

Gold

Gold M4 (Image via Activision)

To unlock the Gold Camo for a weapon, you will have to complete all its Base challenges. If a gun can be customized within the Gunsmith system, the weapon will have four Base Camo Challenges.

If not, the weapon will only have one Base Camo Challenge. For example, the M4 has four Base Camo challenges and the RPG-7 has only one.

That's all there is to know about unlocking Polyatomic skins in Modern Warfare 2. The new Mastery Camos are a welcome addition and fans look forward to unlocking them as soon as possible.

Modern Warfare 2 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, featuring brand new audio technologies, advanced AI, and more, all of which mark a new era for the Call of Duty series.

