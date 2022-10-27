Modern Warfare 2 Campaign guide: Where to find all the hidden golden guns

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is just around the corner. A week before the launch, everyone who pre-ordered the title was allowed to get their hands on the game's Campaign mode through the Early Access benefits.

Fans were delighted with the Campaign's offerings. It didn't take long before players were discovering numerous Easter eggs and references to previous games in the series. The most intriguing of them are the golden weapons hidden throughout the title's Campaign mode.

This article takes a closer look at all the hidden places in Modern Warfare 2's Campaign where players can find golden weapons.

All golden weapons in Modern Warfare 2 and their locations

Golden guns in Modern Warfare 2 (Images via Activision)

The Gold Camouflage in the series was featured in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare back in 2007. Since then, it has made an appearance in all the entries in the franchise. It belongs to those who have mastered a weapon in the game's multiplayer modes. However, MW2 gives its players a taste of the golden skin in the Campaign mode itself.

In MW2's Campaign, there are two different golden weapons that gamers can get their hands on. One being the .50 GS and the other the Kastov 762. As of right now, players were only able to find them in two missions - Recon By Fire and El Sin Nombre.

Here's how you can get them:

1) Recon by Fire

In Recon by Fire, the first location of the golden weapons, is one you cannot miss and can easily go for. After infiltrating the first warehouse, proceed to open the container as the game asks you to. Here, you will find tons of drugs along with five golden weapons - two Kastov 762 and three .50 GS.

2) El Sin Nombre

The second location is within Diego's mansion. In the El Sin Nombre mission, there are multiple places where you can find golden weapons.

As the mission progresses, get to the second floor through the balcony to avoid any enemies. Now, proceed straight and turn right when you reach the second room. Search the closet situated near the bed, and you will find a golden .50 GS here.

Diego will also drop a golden .50 GS if you take him out in the Ofrenda. The last known location for a gold-skinned .50 GS is in Diego's room, on his bed side table.

For the golden Kastov 762, you will need to access the garage. Here you will find an armory with plenty of weapons out of which three guns will be gold-plated Kastov 762s.

Hidden silenced P890 (Image via Activision)

If players wish to do so, they can also find a silenced P890 with majestic engravings in the small cabinet near the entrance to the Ofrenda room.

These are all the known locations of golden weapons in MW2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will officially launch on October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

