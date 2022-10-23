Modern Warfare 2 campaign guide: How to complete Mission 9 - Recon by fire

After much anticipation, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Early Access campaign has finally launched, bringing the franchise's iconic characters back to life.

Modern Warfare (2019) was a huge success adored by newcomers to the series and veterans alike. It featured a brilliant campaign with captivating figures and action-packed sequences. This tradition continues in Modern Warfare 2's campaign with a stronger emphasis on immersion and realism.

While the majority of fans would like to begin the campaign without prior knowledge, others would still like to know what to expect. This guide will take a closer look into Modern Warfare 2's Mission 9 - Recon by fire in an effort to help such players.

Disclaimer: The following section may contain spoilers for the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign: Mission 9 - "Recon by fire" is set in Spain

The ninth mission of the game begins immediately after Graves is done questioning Hassan. "Recon by fire" takes place in Spain and is played out by Captain Price and Gaz in Ghillie suits as you look for US missiles that now remain in control of the terrorists.

You should begin the mission by eliminating two unsuspecting snipers. Stay prone and scout the cartel men right ahead of you with your rifle's thermal scope. Instead of engaging, follow Captain Price and remain hidden.

Scouting enemies (image via Activision)

Price will notify you of the presence of two snipers in front of you and will deal with the other if one of them is eliminated. Continue to follow Price's instructions and crawl through the tunnel to the other side.

You will be approached by a patrol. Get behind Price and don't move a muscle to avoid being noticed. Conceal your weapon as soon as price informs you of the patrol ahead.

An attacker will attempt to walk directly over to you after the large group has passed. To avoid his path, make cautious and steady moves to the left.

Once they're gone, you will be faced with two foes directly in front of you. Proceed to remove one of them, and Price will handle the other. Slowly move upward until you reach the hut. Pull out your heartbeat sensor, as Price suggests, and check the environment for hostiles.

Using a heartbeat sensor (image via Activision)

Continue to follow Price while remaining hidden. Laswell will contact Price, which will open up dialogue choices for you to engage with her. When you arrive at the viewpoint, you will see a compound guarded by armed adversaries.

To get rid of them, heed Price's suggestion. If three opponents are huddled together, you should switch positions so you can eliminate two of them with a single shot without attracting attention. Make sure there are no witnesses while killing a target. Captain Price will assist you at every turn by eliminating additional targets and advising you when the sniper scope needs to be adjusted.

Once all adversaries have been taken out of the facility, descend the hill to enter it. Guard vehicles will approach to patrol the area as you get closer. You should sneak past them even though you have the option to engage at this moment.

Hiding from enemies (image via Activision)

Move on to the compound after everything is clear. Here, the warehouses will be locked and off-limits for you. Gain access to the roof and throw tear gas down the vents to open them. All the adversaries will be compelled to move outside. This will enable Price to help you defeat numerous foes.

Throwing tear gas (image via Activision)

Once inside, go to the container that is marked with your objective pointer and open it. There are tons of drugs stored there as well as a golden Kastov 762 and a .50 GS pistol. If you would like, you may change your weapons here. However, it is recommended to keep your Sniper Rifle equipped. Price will now alert you to five enemy targets moving in your direction as you step outside. Take action and remove them.

After all of them have been eliminated, proceed to the second warehouse and utilize the same strategies there. Look for a table with maps located along the right wall inside the warehouse. It will tell you there are tunnels under the lighthouse.

Table with the maps (image via Activision)

Leave the warehouse and follow Price to the vantage point. As Price walks you through the procedure, rid the area of armed guards. Enemies will be sporting armor here, in contrast to the prior scenario, hence make sure to just aim for the head. Once everything is secure, proceed in the direction of the lighthouse. Another hostile patrol is about to arrive. Although you have the option to engage at this time, it is preferable to quietly sneak away.

After getting past the patrol, proceed in the direction of the lighthouse. Before reaching the lighthouse, you will encounter two buildings. For the first house, you can enter through the glass openings on the roof. Alternatively, you can also use tear gas. After clearing the area of enemies, head inside. Here you will find crates inside with the Russian military insignia.

Russian contraband in the first house (image via Activision)

To enter the second house, use the C4 on the main door and eliminate all hostiles inside the building.

You will then meet Price, and the two of you will look for a way into the lighthouse's tunnels. It will be concealed behind a washer. Once the machine is out of the way, follow Price through the dark tunnels.

Washer hiding a secret path (image via Activision)

You will reach a cave with a sea at the end of the tunnels. As Price and Gaz search for the missiles, Laswell informs them that Al Qatala members have targeted her boat. Before Price and Gaz can help her, she is surrounded and taken captive.

With this, Modern Warfare 2's campaign mission, "Recon by fire," comes to an end.

What are the rewards for completing "Recon by fire" in Modern Warfare 2?

By completing the ninth mission in Modern Warfare 2, players can get their hands on the "Gaz" Calling Card as a reward to use in Multiplayer modes.

This is all there is to know about Modern Warfare 2's "Recon by fire" mission. It shares several fascinating similarities with the All Ghillied Up mission from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, which appeals to the game's fans.

Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Mission 10 - Hardpoint comes next.

Modern Warfare 2 will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X upon release on October 28, 2022.

