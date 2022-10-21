Create

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - All cast and characters revealed

By Manish Das
Modified Oct 21, 2022 05:41 PM IST
Claudia Doumit as the voice actor for Farah in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision and TMDB, Edited by Sportskeeda)
Early Access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign went live yesterday on October 20 and fans from all over the world are finally able to experience the stellar storyline of the title's single-player mode.

Modern Warfare 2's campaign features some of the most iconic characters in the franchise, seeing the return of fan-favorite operators like Captain Price, Soap, Ghost, Farah, and more. Most of these characters are members of the famed Task Force 141, which can be seen roaming the globe while conducting various covert and overt missions to eliminate terrorist organizations.

Besides that, the latest entry to the franchise even features the infamous General Shepherd, who gained infamy due to his betrayal of Task Force 141 in the original iteration of the game. Players who have played recent Call of Duty titles might recognize a few familiar voices behind certain characters, but they will also encounter some new voice actors in the team.

All Modern Warfare 2 characters and their voice actors

Here is a list of all the main characters from Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Mode as well as their respective voice actors:

  • Alejandro Vargas – Alain Mesa
  • Captain John Price – Barry Sloane
  • General Shepherd – Glenn Morshower
  • Colonel Alejandro Vargas – Alain Mesa
  • Hassan Zyani – Ibrahim Renno
  • John "Soap" MacTavish – Neil Ellice
  • Kate Laswell – Rya Kihlstedt
  • Kyle “Gaz” Garrick – Elliot Knight
  • Philip Graves – Warren Kole
  • Rodolfo Parra – Bayardo De Murguia
  • Simon “Ghost” Riley – Samuel Roukin
  • Valeria Garza – Maria Elisa Camargo
  • Diego Salgado – Ramon Fernandez
  • Farah Karim – Claudia Doumit
  • Nikolai – Stefan Kapicic
  • Nunez – Ace Marrero
Diehard fans of the franchise may have already spotted that the respective voice actors of Captain Price, Gaz, and Soap are returning to their roles from the series' previous title. Additionally, the latest title welcomes new voice actors like Samuel Roukin as the voice actor for Ghost, along with Alain Mesa and Ibrahim Renno for Commander Alejandro Vargas and Hassan Zayni, respectively.

Along with this, the game also welcomes Glenn Morshower as the voice actor for the infamous General Shepherd. Morshower is an old name in the Call of Duty franchise as he was the voice actor for Overlord in the original iteration of the game, along with being the voice actor for the FBI announcer in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.

The campaign mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features a rather exciting storyline and is the sequel to Modern Warfare 2019's plot. The latest title's plot ends while merging with the storyline of the original Modern Warfare from 2007.

