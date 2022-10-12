How to get Modern Warfare 2's Red Team 141 Ghost skin in Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition has received considerable traction due to all the benefits it comes with. Besides the Season 1 Battle Pass, a host of Operator skins and a Weapon Vault, a brand new reward has been introduced recently.

The Red Team 141 Ghost skin is now available for players to unlock in Call of Duty: Mobile if they pre-order the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition. The Red Team 141 line of skins was previously exclusive to MW2 and was seen during the title's beta testing phase for those that purchased the Vault Edition.

This article takes a closer look into the process of unlocking the Red Team 141 Ghost skin in COD: Mobile.

Unlocking Modern Warfare 2's Red Team 141 Ghost skin Call of Duty: Mobile

To obtain the Red Team 141 Ghost skin in Call of Duty: Mobile, gamers must have already pre-ordered Modern Warfare 2's Vault Edition on their platform of choice. Once the purchase is complete, you must follow the steps given below:

1) First, make sure your Activision account is linked to COD: Mobile. It is essential to note here that whatever platform you decide to purchase MW2 on, that system should be connected to your Activision account as well.

2) Once the above steps are completed, head over to COD: Mobile and check your in-game mailbox. Codes will be sent out after MW2 launches on October 28.

3) After you have received the code, head over to www.callofduty.com/redemption. Here, enter your UID along with the code. Your UID can be found under your username in COD: Mobile.

4) If the process is successfully completed, you will receive the Red Team 141 Ghost skin in your COD: Mobile inbox. It can be used in both the game's core modes as well as in the Battle Royale mode.

It should be noted that if you haven't received the code in your game's mailbox by November 15, it is highly recommended that you contact the Activision Support team for further assistance. Before proceeding to redeem the code, make sure that your game is completely up-to-date. This will prevent any possible errors where the skin might not appear in your game.

What else is included in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition?

The Vault Edition includes the following items:

Red Team 141

FJX Cinder Weapon Vault

Battle Pass Season One and 50 Tier Skips

Ghost Legacy Pack for Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone

In-Game Store Bonus: 10 Hours Double XP Tokens and 10 Hours Double Weapon XP Tokens at Launch

Furthermore, players who pre-order the Vault Edition will receive a week's Early Access to the Campaign, along with the Khaled Al-Asad Operator bundle and the Final Judgement bundle for use in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Season 9 of COD: Mobile is just around the corner. The new Red Team 141 Ghost skin perfectly matches the upcoming season's gritty and horror theme, and would be a perfect addition to any fan's inventory.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled for launch on October 28 and will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

