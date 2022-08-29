Modern Warfare 2: The new Task Force 141 and all its members

Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is the next title in the Modern Warfare reboot series. The prequel, Modern Warfare (2019) was a massive hit among players and critics alike. The game was a saving grace for the franchise and brought many hardcore fans back to the series.

The Campaign in the 2019’s reboot is often considered one of the most realistic campaigns the series has ever seen. Going back to the roots of Call of Duty, the game brought back one of the most beloved characters in the series, Captain Price. At the end of the game, Captain Price formed a special task force called ‘1-4-1’.

As fans await Modern Warfare 2’s (2022) launch, they have witnessed many other famous characters from the original Modern Warfare series making a comeback. Some of the most loved characters like Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley and John ‘Soap’ MacTavish are featured in the latest addition to the series, all of whom will be part of the Task Force 141.

Modern Warfare 2's new Task Force 141 and everything we know about its members so far

Task Force 141 is a joint multi-national special task force and counter-terrorism military unit formed by Captain Price at the end of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019).

As the story goes, after Roman Barkov’s death, there was a void left behind. Task Force 141 was created as a result, with Price inducting his handpicked members into the special force. The objective of Task Force 141 would be to tie up those loose ends.

Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley

Ghost from the original Modern Warfare 2, is one of the most iconic characters in gaming. The man who never showed his face and whose identity remains a mystery has a deep and depressing backstory.

Based on comics, as a child, Ghost was constantly abused by his father and grew up in a dysfunctional family. Despite all these setbacks, Ghost got himself enlisted with the SAS, rose up the ranks and made a name for himself. He was inducted into Task Force 141 led by Captain Price.

Based on the lore that the rebooted series has been dropping through short cinematics with the new season, Ghost apparently worked for a special force called ’Armistice.' However, the force went rogue and Ghost now joins the main crew from the game to form Task Force 141. He will be appearing in Modern Warfare 2 alongside other members.

John ‘Soap’ MacTavish

The main playable character from Call of Duty 4 is also returning with the rebooted sequel. The Scottish character, as evident by the Scottish flag seen on his dog tags along with his Scottish accent, will also be a part of the new Modern Warfare 2. Soap’s early life is a mystery and information out there is severely lacking.

Not much is known about his backstory in the rebooted series, but he will be a member of the Task Force 141 and will be returing in the upcoming Modern Warfare 2. As established from the original series, Soap joined the SAS during the Second Russian Civil War. He started out as a Sergeant and reached the rank of Captain by the end of the trilogy.

Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick

First appearing in Call of Duty 4, Gaz was one of the first characters who was introduced to in the game. He gives Soap (the playable character) some basic training to start out, which obviously involves knifing the watermelon.

At this point, information about his early life is minimal. He enlisted with the British Army and soon got inducted into the SAS. He served in countries across the world during his service.

In Modern Warfare 2019, Gaz first appeared to be working as a counter-terrorist respondent with the British police service. He works alongside Captain Price and this is the first time that the two characters will be seen together.

Alejandro Vargas

A new addition to the series, this will be the first time we will be seeing Alejandro Vargas in action.

He is a Colonel from the Mexican Special Forces. He is the leader of a faction called ‘Los Vaqueros’. In the game intel drops seen so far, the Task Force 141 has to deal with a Mexican cartel and this is probably where Captain Price joins forces with Alejandro Vargas.

As a new introduction to the series, there is not much information about this character at this time

Captain John Price

This character needs no introduction. Being the iconic character and “old man” of the game, Captain Price has fought through thick and thin throughout the series. In the original trilogy, he was the last man standing of the then disavowed Task Force 141.

Whilst he was still a Lieutenant, Price was involved in an assassination attempt on Imran Zakhaev under the command of then Captain MacMillan in Pripyat, Ukraine. The attempt, however, was unsuccessful.

After Russia officially disowned Roman Barkov, a void was created. Captain Price asked General Shepherd for the best special forces individuals. Laswell met Price to discuss the files, with Price wanting to create a task force to tie up loose ends.

Originally, Laswell refused, but as Price threatened to walk out, Laswell changed her mind. She informed Price about Victor Zakhaev and stopping Zakhaev will be one of the first missions for the task force. Price officially recruits Gaz, Soap, and Ghost and names the team Task Force 141.

Fans are yet to see how Task Force 141 carries out its operations or how the characters featured liven up the plot in Modern Warfare 2 (2022). But what we know for certain is that this year’s Call of Duty will be one of the most immersive and cinematic campaign experiences in the franchise.

Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

