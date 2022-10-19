Modern Warfare 2: Complete list of all operators who will be available at launch

With the launch date of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, the excitement among gamers for the title is at its all-time peak, and fans are thirsty for any information about it.

Activision recently posted a new entry on its official Call of Duty blog, which details a surprising amount of information about Modern Warfare 2 days before the launch of the campaign's early access. In this post, Activision has indexed everything players need to know before releasing their premier title.

Among the various information that has been made available, a section of the blog post is specifically dedicated to all the playable operators that will be available at the launch of Modern Warfare 2. So, without further ado, let's look at the various operators that the players can choose to wreak havoc in the multiplayer mode of Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 to feature 23 operators at launch

In Modern Warfare 2, operators refer to the playable avatars that players choose to represent themselves with on the virtual battlefield. These operators usually comprise some of the favorite characters found in the title's campaign mode.

Modern Warfare 2 players can choose from 23 operators, other than the default ones, right at the launch. These operators will have different unlock conditions that players must fulfill to access them. Among these operators, five are exclusive rewards for those who have pre-ordered a digital Vault edition of the game.

Based on the game's lore, the operators are divided into two private military contractors - SpecGru and KorTac - which were founded as special forces for hire, capable of carrying out various international tactical operations.

Let's look at the operators available according to the military contractors they represent and some brief details about their lore in Modern Warfare 2.

SpecGru operators

SpecGru operators in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Manuel “Chuy” Ordaz: A Mexican soldier enlisted in the Cuerpo de Fuerzas Especiales, off the recommendation of Alejandro Vargas. Using the knowledge that he has obtained while serving in the Mexican Special Forces, he currently trains locals to defend against cartel corruption, even when they are outmanned or outgunned.

A Mexican soldier enlisted in the Cuerpo de Fuerzas Especiales, off the recommendation of Alejandro Vargas. Using the knowledge that he has obtained while serving in the Mexican Special Forces, he currently trains locals to defend against cartel corruption, even when they are outmanned or outgunned. Sobieslaw “Gromsko” Kościuszko: Gromsko is a Polish modern-day hussar part of Jednostka Wojskowa 2305, AKA the GROM (Group for Operational Maneuvering Response). He is known for his extensive medical training and ability to conduct various covert operations, just as the group’s motto suggests.

Gromsko is a Polish modern-day hussar part of Jednostka Wojskowa 2305, AKA the GROM (Group for Operational Maneuvering Response). He is known for his extensive medical training and ability to conduct various covert operations, just as the group’s motto suggests. Gustavo “Gus” Rodriguez: Gus is a Costa Rican police officer who is part of the Unidad Especial de Intervencion counterterrorism and hostage unit and specializes in asset rescue and protection. He is also a member of his country’s Fuerza Pública law enforcement agency.

Gus is a Costa Rican police officer who is part of the Unidad Especial de Intervencion counterterrorism and hostage unit and specializes in asset rescue and protection. He is also a member of his country’s Fuerza Pública law enforcement agency. Kleópatros “Kleo” Gavras: Kleo is a Greek Zeta Amphibious Raiders Squadron (Z’MAK) special forces officer, a part of the greater Hellenic Armed Forces. She specializes in stealth combat and is also known for her “Green Eyes of Hades,” the last thing her enemies see before their untimely death.

Kleo is a Greek Zeta Amphibious Raiders Squadron (Z’MAK) special forces officer, a part of the greater Hellenic Armed Forces. She specializes in stealth combat and is also known for her “Green Eyes of Hades,” the last thing her enemies see before their untimely death. Tse “Luna” Míngzhū: Luna is a first-generation Singaporean-American West Point graduate and is a part of the Ground Branch within the CIA’s Special Activity Center (SAC) following the refusal of promotion. She was critical in tracking down the Al Qatala cell responsible for the London terror attacks in the Modern Warfare (2019) Campaign.

Luna is a first-generation Singaporean-American West Point graduate and is a part of the Ground Branch within the CIA’s Special Activity Center (SAC) following the refusal of promotion. She was critical in tracking down the Al Qatala cell responsible for the London terror attacks in the Modern Warfare (2019) Campaign. Nila “Nova” Brown: Nova is a British 42 Commando L Company leader within the Royal Marines who specializes in rescuing downed airmen. She is a third-generation pilot, and her nickname was assigned after her Royal Air Force mission, in which she sacrificed her aircraft to destroy another in a “supernova” fashion.

Nova is a British 42 Commando L Company leader within the Royal Marines who specializes in rescuing downed airmen. She is a third-generation pilot, and her nickname was assigned after her Royal Air Force mission, in which she sacrificed her aircraft to destroy another in a “supernova” fashion. Enzo “Reyes”: Reyes is a former Canadian Special Operations Regiment (CSOR) member with a comprehensive knowledge of military history and small team tactics. After lying about his age and forging signatures for selection, he butted heads with instructors before serving multiple tours in Al-Mazrah and Urzikstan, leaving in 2020 to join multi-national “deniable forces.”

Reyes is a former Canadian Special Operations Regiment (CSOR) member with a comprehensive knowledge of military history and small team tactics. After lying about his age and forging signatures for selection, he butted heads with instructors before serving multiple tours in Al-Mazrah and Urzikstan, leaving in 2020 to join multi-national “deniable forces.” Zhiqiang “Zimo” Wong: Zimo is a Chinese private military contractor who was a former member of the Sharp Blade Commandos.

Zimo is a Chinese private military contractor who was a former member of the Sharp Blade Commandos. “Farah” Karim (Red Team 141): Founder and leader of the Urzikstan Liberation Force in Modern Warfare 2019. She is a trusted ally of Task Force 141 and is an estranged sister to Hadir, an Al Qatala asset whose fate is currently unknown.

Founder and leader of the Urzikstan Liberation Force in Modern Warfare 2019. She is a trusted ally of Task Force 141 and is an estranged sister to Hadir, an Al Qatala asset whose fate is currently unknown. Simon “Ghost” Riley (Red Team 141): Ghost is a lieutenant within Task Force 141, serving on numerous short-term covert assignments in various classified locations. Redacted past. Man of few words. This legendary soldier hardly needs any introduction to the fans.

Ghost is a lieutenant within Task Force 141, serving on numerous short-term covert assignments in various classified locations. Redacted past. Man of few words. This legendary soldier hardly needs any introduction to the fans. John “Price” (Red Team 141): Price was a former 22nd Special Air Service Regiment member known by the call sign “Bravo Six.” He currently leads the Joint Operations Squadron Task Force 141, with the help of CIA Station Chief Kate Laswell and oversight of General Shepherd under the Five Eyes Alliance.

Price was a former 22nd Special Air Service Regiment member known by the call sign “Bravo Six.” He currently leads the Joint Operations Squadron Task Force 141, with the help of CIA Station Chief Kate Laswell and oversight of General Shepherd under the Five Eyes Alliance. Johnny “Soap” Mactavish (Red Team 141): Soap is a sniper and demolition expert hand-selected for Task Force 141. Youngest candidate to pass Special Air Service (SAS) selection in Royal Army history, he is known for “cleaning house” as a highly decorated officer under the tutelage of the legendary Captain John Price.

KorTac Operators

KorTac operators in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Tor “Aksel” Eriksen: Aksel is a Norwegian Marinejegerkommandoen all-around specialist. He is also considered a modern-day Viking with a full spectrum of abilities, from diving to HALO jumping, E.O.D. to hostage rescue situations.

Aksel is a Norwegian Marinejegerkommandoen all-around specialist. He is also considered a modern-day Viking with a full spectrum of abilities, from diving to HALO jumping, E.O.D. to hostage rescue situations. “Calisto” Allard: Calisto is the French-Spanish descendent of France’s last royal family who rebelled to join the elite Chasseurs Alpins of the 27th Mountain Infantry Brigade. She is also an expert in high-altitude combat and is known for incredible accuracy, especially with her preferred weapon of choice: the bow.

Calisto is the French-Spanish descendent of France’s last royal family who rebelled to join the elite Chasseurs Alpins of the 27th Mountain Infantry Brigade. She is also an expert in high-altitude combat and is known for incredible accuracy, especially with her preferred weapon of choice: the bow. Declan Mac"Conor": Conor is an Irish Defense Forces insurgency specialist within the Army Ranger Wing. He is also known for leading counterterrorism, hostage rescue, and special reconnaissance operations.

Conor is an Irish Defense Forces insurgency specialist within the Army Ranger Wing. He is also known for leading counterterrorism, hostage rescue, and special reconnaissance operations. “Fender” Takacs: Fender is a Hungarian Zászlós (Master Sergeant) of the country’s Defense Forces who specializes in high-value targets, demolitions, and urban warfare. He was raised without knowing the identity of his father, a “great” CIA Operator, and was told to always hide his face, doing so with a custom helmet.

Fender is a Hungarian Zászlós (Master Sergeant) of the country’s Defense Forces who specializes in high-value targets, demolitions, and urban warfare. He was raised without knowing the identity of his father, a “great” CIA Operator, and was told to always hide his face, doing so with a custom helmet. Kim “Horangi” Hong-jin: Horangi is a South-Korean gambler turned soldier of fortune who was once assigned to the ROK Armed Force’s 13th Special Mission Brigade. He is an expert in subduing high-value targets with extreme risk tendencies.

Horangi is a South-Korean gambler turned soldier of fortune who was once assigned to the ROK Armed Force’s 13th Special Mission Brigade. He is an expert in subduing high-value targets with extreme risk tendencies. Darnell “Hutch” Hutchinson: Hutch is an American college football athlete turned Marine network and data specialist. With the help of the Call of Duty Endowment, he found employment in the private cybersecurity sector after four years of active-duty service. However, he ultimately transitioned back to service once he learned of the Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER).

Hutch is an American college football athlete turned Marine network and data specialist. With the help of the Call of Duty Endowment, he found employment in the private cybersecurity sector after four years of active-duty service. However, he ultimately transitioned back to service once he learned of the Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command (MARFORCYBER). “König”: Konig is an Austrian Jagdkommando within his country’s Special Forces. He is only known as a mountain of a man with a sniper hood covering his face.

Konig is an Austrian Jagdkommando within his country’s Special Forces. He is only known as a mountain of a man with a sniper hood covering his face. Rozlin “Roze” Helms: Roze is an American Army Ranger, who was formerly contracted by the Jackals to eliminate Al Qatala in Africa, and Shadow Company to seek order in Verdansk. She is highly sought after for her proficiency in small-unit tactics and close-combat engagements. This infamous operator needs no further introduction among her fans.

Roze is an American Army Ranger, who was formerly contracted by the Jackals to eliminate Al Qatala in Africa, and Shadow Company to seek order in Verdansk. She is highly sought after for her proficiency in small-unit tactics and close-combat engagements. This infamous operator needs no further introduction among her fans. Salvatrice “Stiletto” Muselli: Stiletto is an Italian law enforcement officer within the Carabinieri’s Anti-Mafia and Anti-Drug Task Forces and is notorious for her signature switchblade. She is a fearless urban-warfare specialist that used her experience against the Cammora to train police forces against other crime syndicates and terrorist cells, including those in Las Almas.

Stiletto is an Italian law enforcement officer within the Carabinieri’s Anti-Mafia and Anti-Drug Task Forces and is notorious for her signature switchblade. She is a fearless urban-warfare specialist that used her experience against the Cammora to train police forces against other crime syndicates and terrorist cells, including those in Las Almas. Sami “Zero” Zakaria: Zero is an Egyptian Task Force 777 Operator, part of the counterterrorism unit within the country’s premier El-Sa’ka Forces. His nickname comes from his journey to service: grief-stricken after surviving a nightclub attack that saw him lose his sisters. He sacrificed his opulent and privileged life for a selfless position in protecting others.

Zero is an Egyptian Task Force 777 Operator, part of the counterterrorism unit within the country’s premier El-Sa’ka Forces. His nickname comes from his journey to service: grief-stricken after surviving a nightclub attack that saw him lose his sisters. He sacrificed his opulent and privileged life for a selfless position in protecting others. Hiro “Oni” Wantanabe: Oni is a Japanese descendant of a centuries-old samurai clan who left his home as a teenager to avoid following his father’s wishes for him to join a crime syndicate. After serving abroad, he joined his country’s Special Assault Team but was dishonorably discharged thanks to the influence and power of his father, now a leader of that same syndicate. Currently, Oni is a gun for hire who vows for justice under the old samurai code.

Out of these 23 operators, 18 can be unlocked by assorted Campaigns, Multiplayers, and Special Ops challenges. Out of the five left, Price, Farah, Soap, and Ghost Operators will be unlocked as part of the Red Team 141 pack for those who have pre-ordered a digital copy of the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 2.

Furthermore, Operator Oni is more exclusive and will only be available for those who have pre-ordered the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition on the PlayStation platform.

These 23 Modern Warfare 2 operators will be available to players in the multiplayer mode at the title's launch. Furthermore, once unlocked in Modern Warfare 2, these operators will also be playable in Warzone 2.0 after it releases on November 16.

