When might Modern Warfare 2 Campaign pre-load start on Xbox?

With the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, fans from all over the world are brimming with excitement to get a taste of the title.

Fans who have pre-ordered a digital copy of Modern Warfare 2, be it the Standard or the Vault edition, will be the first to get an experience of the complete game. This is due to the one-week early access privilege to the Campaign, which comes as a benefit for those who have pre-ordered.

As we all know, Call of Duty allows players to pre-load the game before it gets launched, and Modern Warfare 2 is no different in this regard. The pre-load dates for the various packs are already listed on the PlayStation Store for the console.

With this reveal, players who use the Xbox console can't help but wonder when they will be allowed to pre-load the game on their platform.

Speculated pre-load dates for Modern Warfare 2 on the Xbox console

Per the PlayStation Store, #ModernWarfareII Campaign Packs can be pre-loaded starting October 19th. MP and Spec Ops packs will be pre-loadable on October 21st.

The campaign's early access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is officially stated to start on October 20. Players who have pre-ordered any of the digital copies of the title will get the privilege of enjoying the Campaign for an entire week before its eventual release on October 28.

According to the PlayStation Store, the Campaign pre-load packs for Modern Warfare 2 will get auto-downloaded on October 19, and the Multiplayer and SpecOps packs will be available on October 21.

You are the company you keep 💪Team up with TF141 a week early with Campaign Early Access. Available with #MWII digital pre-order here: bit.ly/MWIIPREORDER

Based on these dates, it can be speculated that the Campaign pre-load on the Xbox platform will also happen on October 19, and the Multiplayer and SpecOps mode will get pre-loaded on October 21.

This speculation is based on the fact that the pre-load of updates and games in the Call of Duty franchise happen simultaneously on all platforms.

If players are wondering when they will have early access to the campaign on October 20, the release date and time for all regions are mentioned below:

October 20

10 am PT

11 am MT

12 pm CT

1 pm ET

6 pm UK

7 pm CEST

10:30 pm IST

October 21

2 am JST

4 am AEST

Activision announces rewards for Multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 on completion of MW 2's Campaign

The storyline of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign is a direct sequel to the campaign of Modern Warfare 2019. The end of the previous campaign showed Captain Price proposing the formation of Task Force 141.

Being a direct sequel, the storyline of the upcoming title will feature the Task Force 141 as they perform various covert and overt operations throughout the globe.

Despite having such a compelling storyline, most of the playerbase of the Call of Duty franchise will be mostly focused on the Multiplayer mode once the game goes live. As such, to incentivize players to play the Campaign, Activision has announced certain rewards that will be usable to players in the Multiplayer mode and Warzone 2.0.

Players who finish the campaign before the official release of the title will be rewarded with the following items:

Calling Card: “Soap’s Determination”

Emblem: “What’s Done Is Done”

30-Minute Double XP Token

30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Chainlinked”

Base Operator: Chuy

30-Minute Double XP Token

30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Gaz”

Base Operator: Nova

One Hour Double XP Token

One Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Shadow Company Ops”

Base Operator: Reyes

One Hour Double XP Token

One Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Base Operator: Hutch

These rewards will become available to players on October 28 when the game officially launches.

